Somehow, someway, we are already in Week 4 of the high school football season. That means it's time to take look at a few of the most interesting matchups.
South Fremont vs. Firth
It’s an out-of-conference tilt — South Fremont is 3A, while Firth is 2A — but this will be a dogfight between two smaller schools.
The Cougars, who checked in at No. 4 in their classification in the latest media poll, have cruised through their schedule so far, securing double-digit wins over Timberlake, Salmon and Aberdeen, demonstrating that this team is the powerhouse it usually is.
Meanwhile, outside of a rollercoaster loss to West Side in Week 1, Firth has authored a near-flawless season: A 57-8 win over Soda Springs and a 45-8 win over Bear Lake last week in Pocatello, where playmakers Gage Vasquez, Alex Vasquez and Sam Park made mincemeat of the Bears’ run defense.
Whether they can do the same against South Fremont on Friday will go a long way in showing what each club is capable of in the long term.
Idaho Falls vs. Century
For Idaho Falls, the ghosts of last season’s winless odyssey might finally be fading. The Tigers have gotten off to a 3-0 start, the first time in eight years they’ve done so, and they can make it four wins with a victory over 1-2 Century on Friday.
Against Thunder Ridge last week, Tigers running back Kyan Jesperson racked up 20 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns, which demonstrates how important he’s been to Idaho Falls’ first three offensive outputs: 41 points, 34 points, 21 points.
At this point, it might just be a matter of how many Idaho Falls puts up this week.
Sugar-Salem vs. Marsh Valley
Across the first two weeks of the season, it was fair to wonder what had gotten into defending 3A champion Sugar-Salem, which had dropped the first two games of the season. Were the Diggers, well, the Diggers?
The answer, at least according to their game last week against Wyoming’s Star Valley: A resounding yes. Running back Carson Harris rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries, and quarterback Daniel Neal completed 7 of 12 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, plus no interceptions, which had been an issue in weeks past.
Now, the question is whether Sugar-Salem can keep things rolling. Marsh Valley has opened the season in a seesaw kind of way, shutting out Teton in Week 2 and promptly getting shut out by West Side in Week 3, so the Diggers will try to straighten out that seesaw: Keep it on the losing end.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.