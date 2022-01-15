Growing up, Michael Berger was always on the field playing football or baseball or competing in track or basketball.
Coming from a household where his father was a football coach, competing seemed natural.
Coaching also came naturally.
Now at the age of 30, Michael Berger takes over as head football coach at Thunder Ridge High, adding another Coach Berger to the Idaho Falls coaching landscape.
Michael Berger was the starting quarterback as a senior at Skyline when his father Scott Berger took over as interim head coach.
The father and son will face off on opposite sidelines in the fall when Scott Berger and the defending 4A state champions Grizzlies face the Titans and their rookie head coach.
That’s a interesting storyline, but Michael Berger said the focus now at Thunder Ridge is to create its own unique identity for a program that has made strides in its four seasons in a very competitive 5A conference.
“Southeast Idaho football is awesome and everyone has their own niche,” Berger said. “I want to embrace our own thing. We’re not replicating Skyline or replicating Highland. We’re going to be Thunder Ridge and we’re excited about it.”
Berger comes from Highland, where he coached football, track and basketball since 2016. He coached linebackers at Highland and coordinated the junior varsity defense. He also spent a year teaching and coaching at Twin Falls High School.
He played defensive back at Idaho State from 2010 to 2014 and graduated in 2015 with a degree in Secondary Education and has since earned his Master’s Degree in Education Administration.
As a former four-sport athlete, Berger said he wants to get as many players out for the football team as possible and that includes multi-sport athletes.
Berger’s experience will be invaluable in his new role, having coached within the conference that includes Rigby, Madison and his former team Highland.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000