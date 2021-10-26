The football regular season has officially ended, and it's time for the playoffs — which means this final media poll might not mean a whole bunch.
If you're curious, though: Rigby has dropped to Class 5A's No. 2 team following a wild loss to Madison last week. Firth slipped two spots in 2A thanks to a close loss to North Fremont. That's about all the movement we saw in District 6.
More importantly, we'll have preview coverage of the playoffs this week, so stay locked in for that. For now, check out the final media poll of the year.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (11) 9-0 55 2
2. Rigby 8-1 39 1
3. Rocky Mountain 7-2 30 3
4. Highland 7-2 21 4
5. Eagle 7-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 5.
CLASS 4A
1. Minico (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Bishop Kelly 7-2 31 3
3. Sandpoint 5-2 27 4
4. Emmett 7-2 25 2
5. Pocatello 7-2 24 5
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 3.
CLASS 3A
1. Homedale (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Gooding 8-0 43 2
3. Weiser 8-1 32 3
4. Sugar-Salem 6-2 24 4
5. Timberlake 6-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (11) 8-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 8-0 44 3
3. Nampa Christian 8-1 27 4
4. Firth 6-2 26 2
5. Melba 6-3 12 t-5
Others receiving votes: Declo 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Raft River (7) 7-0 51 3
2. Prairie (4) 8-0 47 2
3. Oakley 7-1 34 1
4. Butte County 6-1 18 4
5. Notus 7-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Horseshoe Bend 8-0 41 2
3. Castleford 7-1 34 3
4. North Gem 7-1 17 5
5. Kendrick 6-2 9 4
Others receiving votes: Mullan 7, Dietrich 2.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Greg Woods, Post Register; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.