North Fremont won its homecoming game/home opener Friday 54-8 over Malad.
The Huskies averaged 41 points in their first two games this year and nearly matched that in the first half with 38 points in Friday’s game.
“The kids came out with a lot of energy and they executed really well offensively,” coach Ben Lenz said. “The O-line was getting off the ball. Our backs were hitting the hole hard and they were able to sustain some drives and get some early scores.”
Late in the second quarter, the Huskies faced fourth down in the red zone and pulled it out. After going four for four on fourth downs last week, converting them is starting to become a habit for North Fremont.
“We pride ourselves on three and four yards every time we run the ball and if we can get into that fourth down (and short) we feel like we can get three yards,” Lenz said. “I just think our mindset’s in the right place when we get to that short distance.”
On the following drive, the Dragons faced a fourth down of their own but the Huskies forced an errant pass to get the ball back.
“We definitely talked a lot about improving our defensive efforts this game and one of our goals was to put a goal line stand together and we were able to do that,” Lenz said. “I think we just had a little more focus in that part of it.”
The Huskies dominated on the ground once again racking up 426 yards on 41 rushes. AJ Hill led the Huskies with 181 rushing yards on 18 attempts, Carson Packer added 116 yards on 10 attempts, Hank Richards added 60 yards on six attempts and quarterback Jordan Lenz added 51 yards on five carries.
“Little by little, our kids are starting to understand the blocking scheme of our power game,” Lenz said.”Now that they’ve seen different fronts they’re starting to communicate better. You hope that whatever front you see that you can make them wrong. Our kids are starting to (settle) into that more and more each game.”
Jordan Lenz went 4 for 5 passing for 61 yards. Tight end Dax Cherry caught two passes for 59 yards.
The Husky defense looked much improved after 27 and 38 points in their first two games.
“The kids were a little more assignment sound,” Lenz said. “They, for the most part, put pretty good pressure on the quarterback. That made him get rid of it a little bit faster than normal. That made it a little easier on our secondary. I felt like our secondary improved from the last game.”
North Fremont nabbed three interceptions: two grabbed by Jordan and the other grabbed by Jed Hill.
The Huskies have their bye this coming week. They'll open their conference schedule at West Jefferson on Sept. 24.