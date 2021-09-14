It's pretty difficult to understate how remarkable this news is: In the new high school football media poll, Shelley has entered the top five in Class 4A.
Readers who know even a little bit about the area will understand why this means something. The Russets' football program has long underachieved. Maybe languished would be a better word. Three years ago, Shelley won two games. The next, head coach Josh Wells' first year at the helm, the Russets went winless. Last year, the club collected three wins and finished second-to-last in the conference.
Now, under Wells' direction, the football scene in the town of 4,000 looks astonishingly different. Running back Ryker Clinger has established himself as a real force, and the Russets' defense has allowed the following point totals: Six, seven, seven.
At the risk of jinxing Shelley, the team's next three games are against Canyon Ridge, Hillcrest and Bonneville, all of whom are winless. So it's possible the Russets could rack up several more victories before the schedule really becomes challenging, starting with an Oct. 8 test against Pocatello, which became Class 4A's No. 1 team in the new poll.
Here is the rest of the poll.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1
2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2
3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3
4. Highland 3-1 18 5
5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d'Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3
2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1
3. Minico 3-0 35 5
4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4
5. Shelley 3-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Homedale (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Weiser 3-0 46 2
3. Gooding 3-0 40 3
4. South Fremont 3-0 30 4
5. Kellogg 3-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Sugar-Salem 1, Timberlake 1.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Firth 2-1 37 2
3. Declo 3-0 35 3
4. North Fremont 3-0 34 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 23 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Oakley (11) 3-0 62 1
2. Prairie (1) 2-0 49 2
3. Raft River (1) 2-0 44 3
4. Butte County 3-0 27 5
5. Notus 2-1 6 4
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 46 4
3. Castleford 3-0 36 —
4. Dietrich 2-1 23 2
5. Kendrick 2-1 19 3
Others receiving votes: North Gem 3, Mullan 2, Rockland 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Brady Frederick, KLEW; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Greg Woods, Post Register; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.