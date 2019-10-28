Sites and times for the first round of the high school football playoffs have been finalized. Here's the full schedule for area teams.
5A
Friday
Highland at Madison, 7 p.m.
4A
Friday
Skyline vs. Vallivue, 5:30 p.m. (Holt Arena)
Sandpoint at Blackfoot, 6 p.m.
Hillcrest at Jerome, 7 p.m.
3A
Friday
Play-in
Teton at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
2A
Thursday
Firth vs. Bear Lake, 7 p.m. (Holt Arena)
Friday
Salmon at Declo, 6 p.m.
Ririe at West Side, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
1A Division 2
Friday
Murtaugh vs. Clark-Watersprings, 3:30 p.m. (Watersprings)