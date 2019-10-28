Blackfoot logo

Sites and times for the first round of the high school football playoffs have been finalized. Here's the full schedule for area teams.

5A

Friday

Highland at Madison, 7 p.m.

4A

Friday

Skyline vs. Vallivue, 5:30 p.m. (Holt Arena)

Sandpoint at Blackfoot, 6 p.m.

Hillcrest at Jerome, 7 p.m.

3A

Friday

Play-in

Teton at Kellogg, 7 p.m.

2A

Thursday

Firth vs. Bear Lake, 7 p.m. (Holt Arena)

Friday

Salmon at Declo, 6 p.m.

Ririe at West Side, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at North Fremont, 7 p.m.

1A Division 2

Friday

Murtaugh vs. Clark-Watersprings, 3:30 p.m. (Watersprings)