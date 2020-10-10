It was a light Friday night on the schedule with byes and COVID-19 cancelations whittling down the action, but that didn’t stop the Civil War between Hillcrest and Bonneville.
Rivalry games typically bring out the best in teams, each trying to ride the hype and adrenaline to glory and bragging rights.
But all it took was one play for Hillcrest to send a message to the Bonneville faithful that there would be no upset Friday night.
Keegan Porter ran for a 53-yard touchdown on the Knights' first play from scrimmage, sending the first salvo in a game that Hillcrest would eventually run away with, 49-6.
The storied Civil War rivalry continues to be dominated by Hillcrest, which won for the seventh consecutive year.
"It's the Civil War," Porter exclaimed after enjoying the postgame celebration at midfield. "Seven years in a row. It's a big game, a conference game, we needed it."
Hillcrest (4-3, 2-1) and Bonneville (0-6, 0-3) each needed a win. For the Knights, a win keeps them in the playoff chase with Skyline and Blackfoot. For the Bees, any positive vibes this season would be helpful and a win in the rivalry game would have been a season-making victory.
"Hillcrest is a great football team and we knew that," Bonneville coach Kevin Kempf said. "But it also just exposed just how poorly we played. At the end of the day, Hillcrest just wanted it more and anytime you have that, you're not going to win football games … I'm disappointed in our performance tonight."
Porter finished with 266 yards rushing on 21 carries and had two more touchdowns in the first quarter with scoring runs of 13 and 80 yards. Bonneville got on the board when quarterback Jacob Perez sneaked in from a yard out near the end of the first quarter, but that was all the offense the Bees could muster.
Hillcrest, whose best running back, Tre Kofe, was sidelined with an illness, continued to pound the ball. The Knights entered the second half up 28-6 and Porter tacked on touchdown runs of 33 and 13 yards, and finished with five touchdowns on the night.
Quarterback Demik Hatch ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.
"After last week it was tough," Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said of a 15-14 loss at Blackfoot. "We were kind of hungry."
Sugar-Salem continues to roll
Anyone who only watched the first quarter and a half of Sugar-Salem and Teton’s game Friday might have thought the Diggers' unblemished record was in danger — it wasn’t. They won 27-7.
The Diggers fumbled on their first possession and Teton recovered and drove 94 yards for the first score. Sugar-Salem fumbled again the following possession inside its own 30. The Diggers were facing one of the bleakest moments of their season.
Sugar-Salem head coach Tyler Richins said they were fortunate the rough start didn’t cost them the game.
“For us to fumble the ball and have some mistakes, you can’t do that against good teams and come out ahead all the time,” Richins said.
After the teams traded turnovers on downs, Teton punted. The Diggers drove 94 yards and scored with under seven seconds left in the half.
Sugar-Salem dominated the second half, scoring 20 unanswered points to win its first conference showdown.
“In the game of football, not everything always goes your way,” Richins said. “Our kids were able to bounce back and make the best out of a tough situation.”
Wyatt Harris led all rushers with eight carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and Ryan Harris added seven carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Kyzon Garner threw for 122 yards, completing 10 of 19 throws with one interception. Kendle Harris led all receivers with three catches for 41 yards and Jonah Schulthies added two catches for 22 yards.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
North Fremont holds off Aberdeen
Four turnovers and 100 penalty yards. Near season lows in rushing and passing yards and near a season-high in yards allowed. North Fremont had quite a bit of adversity to overcome to beat Aberdeen but the Huskies prevailed 22-14 on the road.
The game came down to Aberdeen with the ball at North Fremont’s five-yard line with 10 seconds to go after a Huskies penalty put the Tigers in position to score. The Huskies goal line defense held.
North Fremont rushed for 238 yards including Deshon Wheeler’s 80 yards on 11 carries, Luke Hill’s 67 yards on 14 carries, Jordan Lenz’s 56 yards on 12 carries and AJ Hill’s 36 yards on 6 carries.
Hill completed two passes for 20 yards.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Pirates back in action
A week after being shut down due to COVID-19, Butte County broke a fourth-quarter tie with two touchdowns, securing a 22-8 win at Challis.
Thanks to a Butte County touchdown (Cooper Coleman scored on a fly sweep) and an answer from Challis, the teams headed into the fourth frame tied at 8-8.
The Pirates (3-1, 2-0) took the lead on a 27-yard touchdown reception from tight end Boone Gammett, who took advantage of a screen play designed for him, and a 30-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Tyler Wanstrom, which iced the win for Butte County.
West Jefferson continuing turnaround season
West Jefferson went winless in eight games last season, losing all but one by double figures. Now, the Panthers are 3-3, including 1-1 in Nuclear Conference play after defeating Ririe 14-0.
Firth takes down Salmon 35-7
The Cougars improved to 2-0 in the Nuclear Conference to keep pace with unbeaten North Fremont.