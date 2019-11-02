After round one, it's down to six area District 6 football teams alive in the playoffs.
Who's headed to the quarterfinals after Friday?
Blackfoot is the area's lone representative left in 4A after the Broncos (9-1) defeated Sandpoint 40-6.
By the time Blackfoot quarterback Craig Young hit Kameron Lawes for a 42-yard catch-and-run down the sideline late in the opening quarter, the Broncos led 19-0 at the end of 12 minutes.
Sandpoint could do little against the Broncos’ defense in the first quarter, with the exception of an early drive that stalled in the red zone and ended with a missed field goal.
Though they did get a couple of big plays in the passing game, the Bulldogs managed just 12 first-half rushing yards against a crisp Blackfoot defense.
“We knew they could run the ball, and we came out getting the line where they needed to be, and (the linebackers) were hitting their gaps,” Blackfoot senior linebacker Zacoty Jones said. “That’s the kind of thing that happens when we are all doing our jobs.”
In addition to Lawes’ TD, Blackfoot got three rushing scores from Bowen Robinson, another rushing score from Dragen Robinson, and a receiving score out of Isaiah Thomas.
-Paul Lambert/For the Post Register
Vallivue too much for Skyline
After Skyline quarterback and sparkplug Cruz Taylor left the game in the first quarter with a dislocated elbow, Skyline went into a funk and Vallivue pounced, pulling away for a 41-0 victory.
“He’s a senior and a leader and everybody looks up to him and he’s a playmaker and he flies around for us,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said of missing Taylor on the field.
Losses to 4A teams over the past four seasons have been few and far between for Skyline, but Vallivue controlled the tempo with its ground game and the Falcon defense neutralized Skyline's speed. The Grizzlies couldn't recover.
Madison can't repeat upset of Highland
The Bobcats already pulled off the upset of the Rams earlier in the season, but there was no part 2.0 on Friday.
When Madison was desperate for a big play, Highland got one instead, and it was the final exclamation point in a runaway win.
Dylan Jester's 92-yard interception return touchdown late in the fourth quarter sealed the Rams' 31-13 win at Madison in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
Madison, down 24-13 in the fourth, drove to Highland's 24-yard line with under two minutes to play.
But on fourth down, Jester was waiting at the 8, where he snared Easton Cordero's pass and raced down Highland's raucous sideline, all the way to the end zone.
It was an emphatic way to cap a redemption win for the Rams, who lost to Madison two weeks ago — Highland's first loss to the Bobcats since 2012.
Quarterback Easton Durham relied on short passes and his athleticism to keep Madison honest. But the night belonged to running back Kaleb Demuzio, who rumbled for 230 yards and two touchdowns — a needed bounce-back performance for Highland's offensive star, who was held under 90 yards rushing in each of the Rams' recent losses.
-Madison Guernsey/Idaho State Journal
No. 1 Huskies roll over Aberdeen
After clobbering Aberdeen earlier in the season, North Fremont came into Friday’s game as the favorite and didn’t disappoint, winning 58-18 in a game where the offense was only stopped once.
The game was tied early, but North Fremont pulled away and added on in the second half.
“We were able to move the ball consistently and get a couple of big plays that kind of broke it open for us,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said.
An 88-yard run by Deshon Wheeler and an interception from Kohl Nielson sealed the deal for the Huskies.
Riggen Cordingley led the Huskies with 21 rushes for 152 yards and five touchdowns, Wheeler ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
North Fremont hosts New Plymouth at 6 p.m. on Friday.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Clark-Watersprings' season comes to an end
Murtaugh handed Clark-Watersprings a 32-20 loss in the first round of the 1A Division II playoffs.
The Warcats rallied from a 20-6 halftime deficit by tying the game at 20-20 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter when Bubba Summers ran in a touchdown.
Warcats coach Chris Strahm said uncharacteristic turnovers cost them.
"That's something we haven't been accustomed to this year," Strahm said. "They got a couple of really fast tailbacks. We knew that but it hurt us a couple times, for sure. They're definitely some high-speed track guys."
The Warcats ended their third season as a co-op 6-3. A year ago, the Warcats went 0-6.
"I can’t say enough about how much work the kids put in," Strahm said. "They know where we were last year and they didn’t want to be there again. From the first offseason weight room meeting to today, they put the work in and they never took off the opportunity to get better."
Hillcrest falls to Jerome
Jerome stormed back in the final four minutes to defeat defending 4A state champion Hillcrest in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
The game was back-and-forth throughout. Jerome led 6-0 after the first quarter before Hillcrest entered halftime up 13-6 off touchdowns from quarterback Seth Curtis (run) and Ben Maxwell (catch). A 68-yard Tre Kofe touchdown run put the Knights up 20-13 to end the third quarter.
Curtis (run) and Gutama Haws (87-yard kickoff return) scored for the Knights in the fourth quarter, but Jerome rallied for the win.
Hillcrest ends the season 5-5.
Lost Rivers remains unbeaten
The Pirates ended the regular season 9-0 with a 68-0 senior night win over rival Challis.
Lost Rivers led 46-0 after the first quarter.
"Our kids came out well for senior night," Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said. "Everybody played well. Challis showed a lot of heart. They played hard."
Teton moves on in 2A
Teton earned a trip to Holt Arena with its 33-8 win over Kellogg on Friday.
Snake River is the quarterfinal opponent. Friday's kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.