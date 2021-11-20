POCATELLO — Sweat still dripped from Con Dansie’s hair when he called out: Coach G! The Rigby senior had a gift to share with head coach Armando Gonzalez, so he lugged the 5A state champions banner across midfield at Holt Arena, where Dansie and Gonzalez embraced. Around them, everyone did: Rigby coaches and players, players and parents, little siblings and their older heroes.
It was a celebration, and the theme was love. Teammates surprised quarterback Tiger Adolpho with leis. They snapped photos with each other. They passed around the blue championship plaque. Fans dangled their arms over the railing above the field, calling out to the champions, reaching for every bit of euphoria like it was something tangible.
It wasn’t, not technically, but it might as well have been. This scene unfolding, the one these Trojans envisioned back in August, represented the manifestation of the saying they emphasized throughout the adventure: Diligatis invicem, which is Latin for love one another. Love is an action, Gonzalez likes to say, so that’s how the Trojans celebrated their 27-12 state championship win over Highland. They loved each other.
There was nothing else left to do, not after Adolpho delivered the game of his life on the biggest stage: 12-for-18 passing for 190 yards and four total touchdowns, helping the Trojans complete an 11-1 season with a state championship, the program’s second in three years. There was nothing left to do after Rigby’s defense supplied its finest work of the season, holding Highland to its fewest points since its season-opener. For Rigby, there was no mountain to climb, no doubters to prove wrong. There was only love.
“Oh my gosh, man. It’s still not even real,” Adolpho said, sporting a wide grin. “You tell yourself all year — let’s go win a state championship. When you do it, you’re the best in the state. It feels great.”
“I’m never going to find guys like this, ever again,” said linebacker Logan Fredericksen, who played through a partially torn ACL and MCL. “It might be the brotherhood from when we were kids. It might be just working with them every single year. There’s something about these guys that I would do anything for.”
In short, that’s how Rigby throttled Highland for a second time this season.
The Trojans like to say they love each other by making plays for each other, by sacrificing themselves for a teammate’s opportunity. Running back Zheik Falevai benefited, carrying 12 times for 100 yards, as did receivers Coleman Lords and Taylor Freeman, each of whom hauled in long touchdown passes to keep creating separation from the Rams. Even cornerback Ryder Thompson snagged two interceptions, the last of which iced this win.
There was nothing special about the way the Trojans earned this win, though. Adolpho accounted for more than 250 yards and Rigby’s defense turned in another masterpiece, but really, that’s the way this group established themselves as Idaho’s best 5A team. They run for a million yards. They hold you to only a few. They win and they win again.
“The crazy part, when you think about it, was it was just another football game,” Gonzalez said. “We executed better than they did. We didn’t turn the ball over. They did. We tackled and we got off the field on third downs.”
The interesting part is that the Trojans’ recipe didn’t come to fruition until the second quarter. Rigby and Highland ended the first quarter in scoreless gridlock. Then, on one of the first plays of the second frame, Adolpho found Lords wide open in the flat. Lords did the rest and raced 48 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans forced a Ram punt. Then Adolpho unfurled a pass over the middle to Taylor Freeman, who combined his healthy arm and his casted one to make the catch and bolt into the end zone.
That put Rigby up 14-0. You would never know he was playing with a rod in his arm, which helped him recover from breaking the bone two weeks ago in the quarterfinals.
“There’s so much adrenaline,” Freeman said. “I didn’t really feel much.”
The truth is the outcome was only in doubt on two occasions: One, when the teams entered the second quarter in a scoreless tie. Two, when Highland quarterback Jack Whitmer lasered a touchdown pass to Colton Sneddon, which trimmed Rigby’s lead to 21-10 in the third quarter.
So naturally, after the Trojans punted on their next drive, the defense forced the Rams to do the same. Then Adolpho roped another touchdown pass, this one to reserve receiver Brady Packer, who slipped untouched into the end zone. Rigby 27, Highland 10. The fireworks hadn’t gone off, but the fuse was lit.
“Our offensive coordinator called great plays,” Adolpho said. “We just had to do our thing.”
The Trojans won because they did their thing all night. Nic Fangupo and Damien Walker erupted into the backfield and wreaked havoc. Trevon Talbot and Ryker Kirkham patrolled the secondary like prison guards. The numbers may look encouraging — Whitmer completed 17 of 32 passes for 173 yards — but the Rams produced just one touchdown because the Trojans stiffened up in their territory.
In truth, they made that a habit this year. Rigby entered Friday allowing just 18 points per game, and even that figure becomes a tad misleading when you remember that because the Trojans recorded so many blowouts, foes took advantage with a few garbage-time touchdowns. In truth, Rigby’s defense opened the door for these wins — close and lopsided, regular season and playoffs.
Which brings the Trojans here, in boundless glory, the place where they felt hellbent on returning to. Throughout the season, Gonzalez took care to tell his players the goal wasn’t to win state, not explicitly — their goals were to win the conference, beat Madison and start winning in the playoffs — but the reality was they always intended to win the whole thing.
Around this time last year, Rigby came devastatingly close, dropping a title game decision to Rocky Mountain. In that game, Adolpho became turnover-prone, so much so that Gonzalez benched him for Freeman, who helped keep his team above water.
Still, for Adolpho, it underscored a theme that followed him around like a dark cloud: He couldn’t win state. In his hometown of Kahuku, Hawaii, Adolpho played in two state championship games. His team lost both. So after the second one, Adolpho and his family relocated to Rigby, where other family members already had roots. Even that move didn’t pay off, not right away at least.
In part, that’s why Adolpho and Gonzalez sat down for a conversation earlier this month. They talked about life and about football, about the easy wins and the close loss. Does this even matter, they wondered, in the grand scheme of things?
“And to be honest, no. No one’s going to care. It’s a football game,” Gonzalez said. “Here’s what’s going to matter: That these kids were on this stage, and they fought for each other. When guys were counting on them, they stepped up. That’s all you can do in life.”
RIGBY 27, HIGHLAND 12
Highland 0 3 0 9 — 12
Rigby 0 14 7 6 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
SECOND QUARTER
R — 48-yard pass from Tiger Adolpho to Coleman Lords, (Forrest Uminski XP good), 11:36.
R — 23- yard pass from Adolpho to Taylor Freeman, (Uminski XP good), 5:06.
HL — Ian Hershey 42-yard field goal, 0:53.
THIRD QUARTER
R — Tiger Adolpho 15-yard touchdown run, (Uminski XP good), 4:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
HL — 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Whitmer to Colton Sneddon, (Hershey XP good), 11:54.
R — 32-yard pass from Adolpho to Brady Packer, (XP no good), 9:18.
HL — Rams’ safety after Rigby’s long snap goes out of the end zone, 5:15.