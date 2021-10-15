RIGBY — From now on, no level of destruction Rigby delivers should come as a surprise. The Trojans have established a football empire in this small town, but what they did to Highland Friday night — the way they picked apart a Rams team long known as one of the best statewide — demonstrates the sheer might of this Rigby kingdom, which may stretch farther than any had thought.
It wasn’t just that Rigby did whatever it liked on offense in this 44-21 dismantling of Highland, and it wasn’t that Trojan quarterback Tiger Adolpho rarely had to pass in one of the biggest regular-season games of his life. It wasn’t even that Rigby’s offensive line tossed Highland’s vaunted defensive line around like dolls in a crib.
Instead, it was just how thoroughly, how completely, how wholly Rigby throttled Highland. Nobody throttles Highland. Nobody does this to the Rams, a perennial powerhouse looking to return to the state tournament for what feels like the 100th year in a row. Highland just doesn’t lose games like this — especially not with stakes like Friday’s.
With the win, Rigby has all but secured the 5A District 5/6 title. The Trojans have also earned a 5A state playoff spot. They need to beat Madison next week to lock up the district title and pick up a first-round bye, but with this victory, they have completed step one.
“Offensively, we executed the best we’ve executed this year,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “I told our kids — this is why we work throughout the whole offseason. This is why we grind so hard. We’re built for these games. We want to play championship-caliber football, and that’s why we work.”
On Friday, the work produced a series of asinine numbers. The Trojans gashed the Rams for 392 rushing yards. Running back Zheik Falevai rushed 17 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Even Adolpho, whose best trait is his passing ability, carded 13 carries for 162 yards and two scores. Rigby averaged 11.5 yards per carry.
All night, the Trojans (8-0, 3-0) did to the Rams (6-2, 2-1) what other teams cannot. On its first series, Rigby scored on a 45-yard touchdown rush from Adolpho. On the next, Falevai galloped 37 yards into the end zone. On the one after that, Adolpho eluded defenders on an 80-yard touchdown run, chucking up two fingers to a sideline camera on his way.
“I was like, 'You know what, there's no better time. Get the crowd going,’” Adolpho said with a grin. “So I saw him, I did it, and I was just praying that there was no one behind me to tackle me."
Nobody does that to Highland. Nobody defangs the Rams’ offense like the Trojans did, especially considering that Rigby was playing without linebacker Logan Fredericksen and cornerback Zxaeb Falevai. Conner Gneiting and Robby Boone filled those spots, respectively. The Trojans never looked worse for it.
Highland did produce a pair of scores, a 62-yard rush and a four-yard surge from quarterback Jack Whitmer, but Rigby’s defense muzzled the Rams the rest of the way. On a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak, Trojan lineman Damien Walker pulled Whitmer down behind the line of scrimmage. In the third frame, safety Trevon Talbot snared an interception. Coleman Lords dove for his own interception. On Highland’s next series, Rigby lineman Nic Fangupo snared a screen pass.
“I said, ‘You had a touchdown, man. How could you not get into the end zone?’” Gonzalez joked.
All told, Rigby held Whitmer to these numbers: 15-for-26 passing for one touchdown and three interceptions. None of the Rams’ skill players — Raimon Barela, Jaxon Shuman, Eli Parrish — rushed for more than 30 yards. Barela did haul in seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, but that score came in garbage time. The Rams totaled just 243 total yards.
And to think: Not only were Boone and Gneiting filling in, but linebacker Hunter Nield broke his hand in practice this week and played with a cast. Cornerback Ryder Thompson came down with a hip injury last week, so he wasn’t entirely himself on Friday. Highland’s offense is so successful, in part, because the group feels comfortable running plays out of any number of formations, confusing inexperienced defenders. If there was a game for this Rigby defense to stumble, it was this one.
Instead, the Trojans handed the Rams their worst loss to an Idaho team in nearly five years, dating all the way back to November 2016.
“They handled all the adjustments and the best shots they gave us,” Gonzalez said. “The quarterback’s a good ball player, and he’s the one kid that hurt us. But I didn’t think they were going to beat us running the football that way, so that’s where I was happy with the defense’s performance, to not give up any big plays in the passing game.”
The Trojans seldom do. That’s why they’re only giving up 13 points per game. Defensive linemen like Fangupo and Walker generate consistent pressure, and if they can’t, secondary defenders like Thompson, Talbot and Ryker Kirkham make up for it. In the first quarter Friday, even Boone broke up a critical third-down pass.
For Rigby, though, the real meaning of this game is in its postseason implications. With a win over 5-3 Madison next week, the Trojans will earn the East No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye, which will give injured players like Fredericksen, Falevai, even receiver Taylor Freeman — who played through a nagging ankle injury — time to heal.
Forgive the Trojans if they sound like they’re looking forward to the playoffs. It’s only what they’ve been loading up all season for.
“I think everyone up in Boise,” Falevai said, “is looking out for us.”
***
RIGBY 44, HIGHLAND 21
Highland 7 7 0 7 — 21
Rigby 21 3 20 0 — 44
Scoring summary
First quarter
R — Adolpho 45 rush (PAT good), 8:41
R — Falevai 37 rush (PAT good), 4:27
H — Whitmer 62 rush (PAT good), 2:38
R — Adolpho 80 rush (PAT good), 2:22
Second quarter
H — Whitmer 4 rush (PAT good), 7:34
R — Uminski 22 field goal, 0:05
Third quarter
R — Falevai 7 rush (PAT good), 7:11
R — Falevai 17 rush (PAT no good), 2:46
R — Falevai (PAT good), 1:14
H — Barela 13 pass from Whitmer (PAT good), 7:06
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Highland: Shuman 1-8, Parrish 2-9, Riddle 3-29, Whitmer 10-68. Rigby: Falevai 17-180, Mikkola 4-50, Adolpho 13-162.
PASSING — Highland: Whitmer 15-26-1 119. Rigby: Adolpho 12-16-2 101.
RECEIVING — Highland: Parrish 1-14, Barela 7-60, Shuman 5-22, Godfrey 1-5, Colton Sneddon 1-18. Rigby: Freeman 3-29, Falevai 1-2, Dansie 2-19, Lords 3-30, Kunz 1-2, Archibald 2-12.