Rigby football coach Armando Gonzalez likes to talk about the culture of the Trojans’ program.
That’s what makes signing day special for a program that’s reached the 5A state championship game three straight years and brought home two titles.
Sure, winning blue trophies is nice, but when you cap the year by celebrating your players signing to play in college, that brings an extra level of accomplishment and contentment.
In what’s now become a tradition at Rigby, family, teammates, and friends gathered in the school’s library Wednesday afternoon for signing day.
Gonzalez called it a special day for the community as well as Tiger Adolpho, Talin Togiai and Logan Fredericksen each signed their letters of intent.
“I’ve always been working for this,” said Fredericksen, a linebacker and defensive lineman who signed with Montana State.
Fredericksen had an offer to Idaho State where his brother Christian plays, but felt Montana State was the right fit.
“It would be just as good to tackle my brother as it would be to get to play with him,” he said.
A knee injury sidelined Fredericksen for part of the season and he said he was told by one doctor that his football career was over. He was able to eventually return for the postseason run.
Fredericksen recorded 110 career tackles, 12 sacks, and 18 tackles-for-loss.
It was a good day for Adolpho. The Trojans’ quarterback was voted state 5A player of the year by coaches on Wednesday prior to signing with Weber State.
“This year was really great,” Adolpho said. “We really had something to work for after that loss ... We all grew together.”
Rigby lost in the 2020 state title game, but rebounded with a strong showing in 2021 on the way to a win over conference rival Highland in this year’s championship game. Adolpho passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in the title game.
For the season, he had a 68% completion rate, 2,578 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. Adolpho also had 128 carries for 622 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Adolpho went to camps at Weber State and eventually fell in love with the program, he said.
He will serve a two-year mission before joining the program.
For Togiai, football has been a family tradition, with cousins Noah and Tommy playing in the NFL and older brother Tanoa at the University of Utah.
He signed with Brigham Young University on Wednesday.
“When I talked to BYU coaches they were down to earth,” Togiai said. “They were one-on-on real about what they excepted of me.”
Togiai also thought BYU would give him the best opportunities if a football career didn’t work out.
He recently visited the Provo campus with other recruits and said he was sold.
“This year has been amazing,” said Togiai, who played offensive and defensive line this past season.