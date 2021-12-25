This fall, as the calendar neared November, a nightmare scenario seemed to start unfolding for Rigby. A few of the Trojans’ best defenders went down with injuries. The team lost to rival Madison.
The Trojans never make it a secret that their priority is the postseason, what with all the talent to roll through the regular season, which is why this represented a particularly bad time for injuries to pile up. How would Rigby fare in the playoffs without some of the team’s best players?
Because of the way Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez managed that situation and guided his group to the 5A state championship, the Trojans’ second title in three years, Gonzalez has been named The Post Register’s All-Area Coach of the Year.
Rigby ended the season with a victory over Highland, the Trojans’ second win over the Rams this season.
“The crazy part, when you think about it, is it was just another football game, really,” Gonzalez said after Rigby’s championship win. “We executed better than they did. We didn’t turn the ball over. They did. We tackled and we got off the field on third downs.”
The Rigby injuries, at first, appeared costly. Linebacker Logan Fredericksen went down with a knee injury. Cornerback Zxaeb Falevai suffered a fracture in his hand. Linebacker Hunter Nield never missed time, but he also broke his hand. Even cornerback Ryder Thompson missed some action because of his own injury.
So Gonzalez spent the Trojans’ two-week break between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs developing their replacements. Defensive backs Reggie Groom and Robby Boone emerged as candidates, as did linebacker Dayton Grover.
At first, coaches expected that trio of players to hold things down until the end of the season, whenever that came. They did for a couple games, performing admirably given the unfortunate circumstances.
The funny part is that they weren’t needed that long. Fredericksen, playing on a partially torn ACL and MCL, played several snaps in the title game against Highland. Falevai did the same.
Even receiver Taylor Freeman, who broke his arm during a play early in the playoffs, casted up his injury, played defense and caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
It wasn’t Gonzalez’s first state championship, but it was one of the more memorable ones. Gonzalez, who took over Rigby’s program in 2017, guided the Trojans to the 2019 title with a thrilling double-overtime victory over Coeur d’Alene. Now, two years later, Gonzalez has compiled a 43-11 record at Rigby.
A coach of the year honor doesn’t hurt, either.