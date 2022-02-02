Another Rigby football player is headed to the next level.
Receiver Taylor Freeman signed a letter of intent to play at Idaho State, joining teammates Logan Fredericksen (Montana State), Tiger Adolpho (Weber State) and Talin Togiai (BYU), who signed in December.
After a visit to the Pocatello campus in January, Freeman said he was ready for the next chapter.
The Bengals hired new head coach Charlie Ragle in December, and Freeman, who celebrated his last high school game with a 5A state championship in Holt Arena, said he liked what he saw.
"Just the plan they have for the future," he said. "Plans set going forward and the desire to turn the program around."
Freeman will take a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission and be available for the 2024 season.
He described this past season as full of ups and downs after suffering a broken arm in the team's playoff opener. He was in a cast for the championship game, but managed to haul in a touchdown catch in the win over Highland.
He finished the season with 54 catches for 914 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Freeman said he plans to study biology and become a physician's assistant.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000