Tiger Adolpho will be remembered at Rigby for a lot of things: His rocket arm, his athleticism, his touchdown celebrations, chucking up the peace sign to a camera on his way to the end zone, the way he led the Trojans to the promised land.
If he had it his way, though, his legacy would entail something else entirely.
“My main goal is to be different,” Adolpho says. “You don’t have to be the same. You don’t have to wear the same thing. Your hair doesn’t have to be like everyone else’s to be a good guy, good at the game. Just be yourself.”
He backed up his words as he said them. Moments removed from a photoshoot to celebrate becoming The Post Register’s All-Area Player of the Year, one of his final honors as a Trojan, Adolpho took a seat looking like so: A closely cut mullet, with streaks of red fading back to dark brown. He wore athletic shorts that look better suited for the 80s.
He’s a walking embodiment of one of the things most important to him: Being different.
“Just be yourself, really,” Adolpho said. “That’s my big emphasis.”
The truth is Adolpho is himself: A Weber State signee who has racked up dozens of honors like these by becoming the best quarterback in Idaho, with the numbers to back it up. He finished the season with 68% completion rate, 2,578 passing yards for 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also notched 128 carries for 622 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The numbers were one thing. Watching him was another. Sometimes he would drop back and unfurl a 60-yard bomb, right into the chest of his favorite target, Taylor Freeman.
Other times, he would scramble, unleash a devastating juke and jog into the end zone. For fun, he would flip under-handed touchdown passes to tight end Con Dansie. What tied everything together was this sense that he was just having fun, that he was being, well, Tiger Adolpho.
“We put a lot of pressure on our quarterbacks to put us in the right plays and calls in-game and in-play,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “It’s not easy, so for him to handle that and go through the season and be consistent, no matter who we played (was impressive).”
What’s even more impressive was the way Adolpho adapted to Rigby’s offense, which is a little like learning a foreign language.
A Hawaii native, Adolpho manned a run-heavy offense at Kahuku High, whose team lost in the 2020 state final. Days later, Adolpho and his immediate family moved to the Boise area, where he enrolled briefly at Mountain View. There, Adolpho joined the Mavericks’ club, but he didn’t feel he got much consideration at the quarterback spot.
“Within the first two days of practice, we already knew their minds were made up,” Adolpho said. “We knew it was time to move.”
That he did. His parents met at Ricks College — now BYU-Idaho — and Adolpho had heard good things about Gonzalez and his staff, so he took his talents to Rigby.
Good decision. Well, eventually.
The funny part about Adolpho and Freeman’s quarterback-receiver chemistry is that it began as a battle for the quarterback spot. This unfolded in the summer of 2020, and it wasn’t long before coaches noticed Freeman’s athleticism and Adolpho’s arm, so they settled things: Adolpho would take over at quarterback and Freeman would slot into the receiver position.
It took some time to develop — Rigby stumbled in the 5A state championship game months later — but that pairing became an enormous reason why the Trojans celebrated the end of this season on top. Rigby won its first eight games of the season, beat Highland in the title game and completed an 11-1, state championship season.
How’s that for different?