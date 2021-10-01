It's been two years, 16 straight losses to be exact, but the Bonneville football team is finally back in the win column.
It took a last-minute goal-line stand and a couple of second-half field goals, but the Bees beat previously unbeaten Shelley 13-7 on Friday night.
"It was amazing," coach Kevin Kempf said. "These kids deserve to feel victory because they work their butts off."
The game was tied 7-7 at the half and remained a defensive battle for the final two quarters.
Kempf credited Bonneville's run defense in a matchup against Shelley's strong offensive line. The Bees' defense also forced four turnovers, three forced by middle linebacker RJ Woods.
"We just haven't been able to put it together, but tonight we did," Kempf said of ending the losing streak.
Briggs Hansen connected on field goals of 37 and 20 yards in the second half. Koah Harrigfeld caught the first-half touchdown from Jacob Perez.
The Bees (1-6, 1-1) play the Civil War rivalry game next week against Hillcrest.
Kempf said there was about 10 minutes of celebrating after Friday's win, but the focus was already shifting to the rivalry game.
"We just beat the No. 2-ranked team in the state at their house," Kempf said. "We go into Hillcrest with a great deal of confidence."
SKYLINE 38, MADISON 14: At Madison, Kenyon Sadiq scored three touchdowns as the Grizzlies won their second straight.
Skyline scored a touchdown late in the first quarter on a pass from Lachlan Haacke to Caden Taggart. Taggart topped 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving.
The Grizzlies led 18-14 when Ian Galbreaith intercepted a pass to keep the momentum with Skyline.
“We’re improving and we’re excited,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said, “We were consistent throughout the whole game.”
Skyline (3-3) plays Idaho Falls next week in the Emotion Bowl rivalry game.
BUTTE COUNTY 40, DIETRICH 8: At Butte County, Trey Miller had over 100 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates and the defense was solid overall with Cory Gamett forcing three turnovers with the help of his brother, Boone Gamett.
The Pirates were up 6-0 after the first, but in the second, the Blue Devils took the lead.
Brody Westergard returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Pirates back on top.
“What was tight game, turned into a runaway,” coach Sam Thorngren said.
Butte County (4-1) will play Challis next week in its first conference game.
Scores
North Gem 54, Challis 0
Firth 75, Ririe 0
Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14
Butte County 40, Dietrich 8
Bonneville 13, Shelley 7
Blackfoot 24, Hillcrest 0
Skyline 38, Madison 14
Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 19
Highland 24, Thunder Ridge 14
Marsh Valley 21, South Fremont 20
North Fremont 64, Salmon 0
Snake River 46, Teton 21