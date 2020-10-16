At Butte County, the Pirates dropped a 58-6 decision to Raft River.
The Pirates, who head coach Sam Thorngren said were missing around eight of their 30 players, move to 3-2 with the loss.
That sets up a Butte County/Grace matchup next Friday, which will determine the conference lead in the final week of the regular season. The game would ordinarily determine the conference champion, but because of limited numbers, Butte County couldn't play Grace in the teams' first matchup this year.
Scores
Skyline 33, Hillcrest 15
South Fremont 27, Sugar-Salem 21
North Fremont 46, Ririe 0
Rigby 28, Highland 20
Grace 42, Challis 6
Firth 14, West Jefferson 0