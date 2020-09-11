At Hillcrest, Hillcrest's defense shut out Madison in the second half Friday on the way to a 42-28 win.
The game was tied at 28-28 at the half, with the Knights scoring 21 points in the first quarter and the Bobcats responding with 21 points in the second quarter.
Hillcrest threw the ball just one time in the game, but got plenty of production from Demik Hatch, who ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns, and Tre Kofe, who finished with 127 yards and a score. Sheldon Nelson added 93 rushing yards, most coming on a 70-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Aiden Nield and Tayson Pinegar recorded 6.5 and 6.0 tackles, respectively, for Hillcrest (2-1).
Madison's Kieren Valora passed for 188 yards and two scores and also ran for 52 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough in the second half.
Gavin Fuller led the Bobcats (0-3) with eight tackles, including two for loss.
Madison is at Bonneville next week and Hillcrest is at Rigby.
SUGAR-SALEM 27, STAR VALLEY 13: At Sugar City, Kyzon Garner passed for a touchdown and ran for another in the fourth quarter as the Diggers held off Wyoming rival Star Valley.
Garner finished 10 of 15 through the air with three touchdowns and also ran for a team-high 53 yards and a touchdown. Brigham Lee hauled in four catches, two for touchdowns, including a 59-yard score early in the third quarter to put the Diggers up 13-6.
Sugar-Salem (3-0) hosts Marsh Valley next week.
Scores
Ririe 40, Valley 26
Blackfoot 21, Snake River 18
South Fremont 49, Aberdeen 22
Thunder Ridge 35, Idaho Falls 7
Preston 49, Bonneville 10
Rigby 47, Skyline 22
Hillcrest 42, Madison 28
Jerome 19, Shelley 14
Teton 41, West Jefferson 16
Sugar-Salem 27, Star Valley (WY) 13
Oakley 78, Challis 0
North Fremont 36, Malad 6