HIGHLAND 30, MADISON 14: At Madison, Highland mushroomed a 9-7 halftime advantage into a three-score lead in the fourth quarter, securing a 30-14 win on the road.
Quarterback Jack Whitmer completed 7 of 10 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams, who took advantage of four Bobcat turnovers in the win.
Two of those came from Madison quarterback Kieren Valora, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions represented costly mistakes for the now 0-4 Bobcats.
Late in the third quarter, Valora found Will South for 35 yards and a touchdown, drawing within 16-14.
But Whitmer and the Rams recorded two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats offense dried up and Highland secured its fifth win of the year.
Madison will try to earn its first win on Oct. 2, when it hosts Skyline.
Highland will visit Thunder Ridge on the same day.
Scores
Blackfoot 35, Preston 0
Butte County 12, Challis 6
North Fremont 40, West Jefferson 24
Pocatello 32, Idaho Falls 6
Rigby 54, Thunder Ridge 7
Ririe 15, Salmon 7
Skyline 49, Bonneville 0
South Fremont 40, Snake River 19
Teton 26, American Falls 7