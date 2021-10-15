Another big football Friday as the postseason picture starts to take shape.
MADISON 21, IDAHO FALLS 17: At Idaho Falls, the Bobcats' Ben Dredge hit Logan Crane for a 56-yard touchdown with 3:44 left to rally Madison past the Tigers in a key 5A District 5-6 game.
Dredge tossed a touchdown pass to Cameron Porter and then scored from six yards out to give Madison an early lead, but Idaho Falls rallied to tie the game at 14-14 in the fourth as Skyler Olsen hit Sam Gamino-Salinas for an 18-yard touchdown.
Carter Manwaring booted a 26-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 17-14 with 6:48 left, but the Bobcats answered for the win.
Dredge finished 12 of 25 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also ran for 114 yards and a score. Porter had four catches for 134 yards.
Olsen threw for 224 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions, with Hunter Miller catching five balls for 109 yards and a score.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 1-2 in conference play and 7-2 overall. Madison (5-3 overall) kept its postseason hopes alive by improving to 2-1 in conference.
The Tigers play Highland in Holt Arena next week. Madison hosts rival Rigby.
SKYLINE 42, HILLCREST 6: At Bonneville, the Grizzlies rebounded from a tough loss to Idaho Falls to down the Knights.
Lachlan Haacke tossed four touchdown passes, with Abrahn Silverio adding three scores and Kenyon Sadiq scoring two touchdowns.
The Grizzlies (4-4, 2-1) face conference leader Shelley next week. Hillcrest (0-8, 0-4) looks for its first win in a nonconference game against Thunder Ridge.