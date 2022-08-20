The high school football season is officially underway. Here's what happened in Week 0 on Friday night.
Defending 5A state champion Rigby opened its season with an impressive 24-0 win at Coeur d'Alene.
The Trojans jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a field goal by Ben Witherspoon and a 70-yard touchdown strike from Luke Flowers to Brady Packer.
The defense did the rest, forcing four turnovers, including a scoop and score 12-yard fumble recovery by Mason Burgess in the third quarter.
Flowers finished 16 of 24 for 207 with two interceptions. Packer finished with 120 yards receiving.
Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said he was impressed with the speed of the Trojans defense.
"We're an undersized group, but definitely fast," he said.
MINICO 40, THUNDER RIDGE 21: Trailing 27-7 at the half, the Titans cut the Spartans' lead to 27-21 midway through the fourth quarter, before giving up two late scores.
"We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times, had some turnovers," first-year head coach Michael Berger said, noting the team calmed down entering the second half.
The Titans face Idaho Falls on Friday.
OWYHEE 13, MADISON 7: Three turnovers undid Madison Friday in a 13-7 loss at Owyhee where the Bobcats fell despite outgaining the Storm 275-206.
After starting Bobcat quarterback Ben Dredge started the game completing 9 of 26 passes for 81 yards, Madison coaches decided to put junior backup Jett Summers into the game in the third quarter.
Summers completed 4 of 7 passes for 81 yards.
Coach Chandler Rhoads said Dredge is still the Bobcats starting quarterback.
Dredge ran the ball, both at quarterback and running back, for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
SUGAR-SALEM 48, SODA SPRINGS 16: Sugar-Salem opened its season with an explosive win in which the team racked up 480 total yards on its way to a win at Soda Springs.
Running back Carson Harris, who made second team all-state, only saw seven touches but still racked up 116 all-purpose yards. He averaged 13.8 yards per carry and took his one reception 33 yards.
Quarterback Danny Neal completed 12 of 16 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.
Ty Hirrlinger caught four of Neal’s passes for 81 yards and a touchdown after sitting out much of last season.
