At Marsh Valley, Sugar-Salem jumped out to a first-quarter lead on the way to a 28-14 win over Marsh Valley.
Carson Harris rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and Daniel Neal completed a touchdown pass to Cooper Butikofer to put the Diggers up 13-6 in the first.
Neal finished 14 of 21 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Jonah Schulthies caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.
Sugar-Salem led 28-6 in the third quarter before Marsh Valley scored with 43 seconds remaining to cut the deficit.
The Diggers, who lost their first two games, have won two straight.
Sugar-Salem (2-2) is at Preston Oct. 1.
RAFT RIVER 46, BUTTE COUNTY 28: At Raft River, in a battle of two ranked and unbeaten 1AD1 teams, it was Raft River taking advantage of miscues to rally for the win.
“We really controlled the game for the most part,” Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said. “But we made some choices that came back to haunt us.”
The Pirates held the lead going into the second quarter 20-18. In the second, Butte County initially had a bigger lead, but a penalty nullified a score.
In the third, Butte County still held the lead by two points and made a 95-yard drive that was eventually halted at the four-yard line.
The Pirates fumbled the ball on a pass and fumbled on a kickoff in the fourth quarter, giving the Trojans two quick scores to take the lead.
Treyton Miller had 164 yards and three touchdowns for Butte County, and Tyler Wanstrom went 6 for 11 passing with an interception. Braxton Gamett had four carries for 56 yards and was solid on defense, Thorngren said.
Butte County (3-1) hosts Dietrich on Oct. 1 next.
GRACE 41, WATERSPRINGS 26: At Watersprings, Jrew Plocher threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and also had a team high 13 tackles in a loss to Grace.
Kaden Aldinger caught a 79-yard touchdown and Elvin Lin added a 36-yard touchdown catch. Gabe Smith had three catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Watersprings (1-3).