Sugar salem logo
File image

At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem football held on for a 7-6 overtime win over Marsh Valley in the final seconds.

Neither team scored until the extra session, when Sugar-Salem's Kyzon Garner plunged in for a one-yard rushing touchdown. An extra point later, the Diggers took a 7-0 lead.

On the next possession, Marsh Valley's Bradley Belnap connected with Payton Howe for four yards and a touchdown, drawing the visitors to within 7-6. They wanted to win, apparently, so they went for two.

No dice.

On Marsh Valley's two-point conversion attempt, Belnap's pass fell incomplete, and Sugar-Salem escaped, moving to a spotless 4-0 on the season.

Garner completed 11 of 20 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Diggers, who overcame Marsh Valley running back Michael Belnap's 111 rushing yards.

Sugar-Salem managed just 39 rushing yards as a team, but it was enough for its fourth straight win.

The Diggers will visit Preston on Oct. 2.

Bonneville/Madison canceled

Friday's Bonneville vs. Madison football game was canceled in compliance with D93's COVID policies and procedures. The Bonneville Classic volleyball tournament scheduled for today and Saturday is still on, per athletic director Tyler Johnson.

Scores

Bear Lake 43, Ririe 0

South Fremont 29, Firth 26

Century 21, Idaho Falls 10

West Jefferson 20, Malad 6
 
Grace 46, Challis 6
 
Lighthouse Christian 46, Mackay 8
 
Shelley 48, Canyon Ridge 14
 
Teton 47, Salmon 20
 