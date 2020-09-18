At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem football held on for a 7-6 overtime win over Marsh Valley in the final seconds.
Neither team scored until the extra session, when Sugar-Salem's Kyzon Garner plunged in for a one-yard rushing touchdown. An extra point later, the Diggers took a 7-0 lead.
On the next possession, Marsh Valley's Bradley Belnap connected with Payton Howe for four yards and a touchdown, drawing the visitors to within 7-6. They wanted to win, apparently, so they went for two.
No dice.
On Marsh Valley's two-point conversion attempt, Belnap's pass fell incomplete, and Sugar-Salem escaped, moving to a spotless 4-0 on the season.
Garner completed 11 of 20 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Diggers, who overcame Marsh Valley running back Michael Belnap's 111 rushing yards.
Sugar-Salem managed just 39 rushing yards as a team, but it was enough for its fourth straight win.
The Diggers will visit Preston on Oct. 2.
Bonneville/Madison canceled
Friday's Bonneville vs. Madison football game was canceled in compliance with D93's COVID policies and procedures. The Bonneville Classic volleyball tournament scheduled for today and Saturday is still on, per athletic director Tyler Johnson.
Scores
Bear Lake 43, Ririe 0
South Fremont 29, Firth 26
Century 21, Idaho Falls 10