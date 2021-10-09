Week 7 of the high school football season is now in the books. Let's revisit the action.
Sugar-Salem reels off fourth straight win, 59-0 over Teton
Sugar-Salem opened Mountain Rivers Conference play with a 59-0 win over Teton on Friday night.
The Diggers started strong in the first quarter with 21 points and built the lead to 38-0 by halftime.
Sugar-Salem's defense held Teton to just three first downs and 83 total yards on the way to the shutout and fourth straight win.
Daniel Neal passed for 153 yards, but the Diggers scored eight rushing touchdowns, led by Carson Harris who had three and averaged 10.1 yards per rush.
Overall, the Diggers tallied 431 yards throughout the game.
Sugar-Salem (4-2) continues conference play next week when the Diggers host South Fremont.
Rigby stays unbeaten with 24-13 win over Blackfoot
Under better circumstances, Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez might not have felt so good about his team's 24-13 win over Blackfoot Friday night. The Trojans hold themselves to impossibly high standards, which usually require bigger wins than this.
But before they could even get started Friday, the Trojans took several setbacks. In the first half, injuries hit starting cornerbacks Ryder Thompson and Zxaeb Falevai, plus outside linebacker Logan Fredericksen, who Gonzalez said suffered "some kind of knee injury," which will likely sideline him next week against Highland. Fredericksen will undergo an MRI this week, which will reveal the extent of the injury.
Thompson went down on the first play of the game. He suffered back spasms and felt a strain in his groin/hip area, so coaches decided to hold him out for the rest of the game, especially because it was a non-conference affair. In the second quarter, Falevai tackled a receiver out of bounds and landed awkwardly on his hand, breaking a bone. Gonzalez said he's hopeful Falevai can get a cast on his hand and continue playing — "but we're not sure yet," he said.
That's not all, though. Rigby played without wide receiver Taylor Freeman, who had played two games through an ankle injury, which turned out to be more serious than the team previously believed. Gonzalez said he expects Freeman to play next week against Highland, but Freeman won't be 100% healthy either way.
"It was a bad Friday, to say the least," Gonzalez said.
Which is why he felt so good about the Trojans' ground attack in the win. They racked up north of 200 yards in the running game. Now, they just have to hope their injured players recover in time for next Friday's game, which will go a long way in determining playoff seeding.
Rigby's final two regular-season games are at home against Highland and on the road against Madison. The Trojans only need to finish second in the 5A District 5-6 conference to secure a playoff spot, but they're placing particular importance on winning outright, that way they can earn the east region's No. 1 seed, which comes with a first-round bye — giving those injured players time to heal.
Shelley's losing streak hits two with loss to Pocatello
For Shelley, what began as a dream season has taken something of a nosedive.
The Russets raced to a 5-0 start, but now, they've lost two straight: A setback to Bonneville last week, and most recently, a 42-28 defeat to Pocatello Friday night.
Shelley's loss to Pocatello was a non-conference tilt, so it won't affect the Russets' playoff outlook, but their final two regular-season games will: Road matchups with Blackfoot (next week) and Skyline (Oct. 22).
Rockland rolls over Mackay, 64-0
At Rockland, the Miners returned to action after a three-week layoff due to COVID cancellations, but struggled to get footing against the Bulldogs.
“We played quite a few freshmen and underclassmen off and on,” Mackay coach Brad Krosch said.
Mackay (0-4) plays at North Gem next Friday.
Madison picks up first conference win
Madison topped Thunder Ridge 33-27 in double overtime to secure its first conference win of the season.
Madison overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit to take a 21-14 lead in the third quarter before Thunder Ridge stormed back to tie the game at 21 and eventually send the game into overtime.
The game was tied at 21-21 going into overtime after the Titans' Jaden Sautter scored on a three-yard run with just over eight minutes left in the fourth.
Ben Dredge ran for a touchdown and Thunder Ridge's Tao Johnson answered with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Both teams missed the extra points. Madison held Thunder Ridge out of the end zone on the second possession of overtime and Dredge ran eight yards up the middle to score the game-winning touchdown.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
North Fremont remains unbeaten
North Fremont beat Aberdeen 44-18 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Aberdeen scored on it first possession and North Fremont scored once in the first quarter.
“Our backs were up against the wall early,” coach Ben Lenz said. “Our kids were fighting through a little adversity and it was gut-check time from the get go. And our kids responded well after that both offensively and defensively.”
North Fremont’s defense shut out Aberdeen for the rest of the half and the offense perked up, scoring three times in the third quarter including on an 84-yard run by running back Angel Romero and a 90-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jordan Lenz.
Lenz rushed for 278 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns.
Scores
North Fremont 44, Aberdeen 18
Rigby 24, Blackfoot 13
Pocatello 42, Shelley 28
West Jefferson 53, Ririe 8
Idaho Falls 38, Skyline 34
Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 11
Butte County 40, Challis 6
Madison 33, Thunder Ridge 27, 2 OT
North Gem 64, Watersprings 24
Rockland 64, Mackay 0
Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 0