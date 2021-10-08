HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sugar-Salem runs streak to four straight POST REGISTER Oct 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sugar-Salem opened Mountain Rivers Conference play with an impressive 59-0 win over Teton on Friday night.The Diggers started strong in the first quarter with 21 points and built the lead to 38-0 by halftime.Sugar-Salem's defense held Teton to just three first downs and 83 total yards on the way to the shutout and fourth straight win. Daniel Neal passed for 153 yards, but the Diggers scored eight rushing touchdowns, led by Carson Harris who had three and averaged 10.1 yards per rush.Overall, the Diggers tallied 431 yards throughout the game.Sugar-Salem (4-2) continues conference play next week when the Diggers host South Fremont.ROCKLAND 64, MACKAY 0: At Rockland, the Miners returned to action after a three-week layoff due to COVID cancellations, but struggled to get footing against the Bulldogs.“We played quite a few freshmen and underclassmen off and on,” Mackay Coach Brad Krosch said.Mackay (0-4) plays at North Gem next Friday.ScoresNorth Fremont 44, Aberdeen 18 Rigby 24, Blackfoot 13Firth at Salmon, 7 p.m.Pocatello 42, Shelley 28West Jefferson 53, Ririe 8Idaho Falls 38, Skyline 34Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 11Butte County 40, Challis 6Madison 33, Thunder Ridge 27, 2 OTNorth Gem 64, Watersprings 24Rockland 64, Mackay 0Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mackay Digger Teton Sport American Football Underclassman North Miner Roundup Recommended for you News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Why Idaho Falls looks primed to take the Emotion Bowl for the first time since 2013, and what players remember from that game Barnyard Basics: A unique sheep enterprise HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups and storylines to follow in Week 7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Why the Civil War still means something special to struggling Bonneville and Hillcrest Mainstream Republicans seek to 'rescue' Idaho — from the GOP HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Another strong outing from Skyline's Roberts and Idaho Falls' Athay as state meet looms HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: QB switch powers Madison to 2OT win over Thunder Ridge Is Idaho all right? Gem State political standoff gets attention of World Wide Web, national media Opinion: Why I’m running for Congress Long, Evadean Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.