Sugar salem logo
File image

Sugar-Salem opened Mountain Rivers Conference play with an impressive 59-0 win over Teton on Friday night.

The Diggers started strong in the first quarter with 21 points and built the lead to 38-0 by halftime.

Sugar-Salem's defense held Teton to just three first downs and 83 total yards on the way to the shutout and fourth straight win.

Daniel Neal passed for 153 yards, but the Diggers scored eight rushing touchdowns, led by Carson Harris who had three and averaged 10.1 yards per rush.

Overall, the Diggers tallied 431 yards throughout the game.

Sugar-Salem (4-2) continues conference play next week when the Diggers host South Fremont.

ROCKLAND 64, MACKAY 0: At Rockland, the Miners returned to action after a three-week layoff due to COVID cancellations, but struggled to get footing against the Bulldogs.

“We played quite a few freshmen and underclassmen off and on,” Mackay Coach Brad Krosch said.

Mackay (0-4) plays at North Gem next Friday.

Scores

North Fremont 44, Aberdeen 18

Rigby 24, Blackfoot 13

Firth at Salmon, 7 p.m.

Pocatello 42, Shelley 28

West Jefferson 53, Ririe 8

Idaho Falls 38, Skyline 34

Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 11

Butte County 40, Challis 6

Madison 33, Thunder Ridge 27, 2 OT

North Gem 64, Watersprings 24

Rockland 64, Mackay 0

Sugar-Salem 59, Teton 0

 

Tags

Recommended for you