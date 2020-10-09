At Sugar Salem, the Diggers remained undefeated with a 27-7 win over Teton Friday night.
Four different players — running backs Wyatt Harris, Ryan Harris and Cooper Porter plus Brigham Lee, who returned a punt for a touchdown — scored for Sugar-Salem, which moves to 6-0 and 1-0 in conference play, vaulting to the top of the three-team Mountain Rivers Conference.
Teton (4-3, 0-1) drew first blood when Spencer Kasbaum bolted 73 yards for a touchdown, but Sugar-Salem responded with three unanswered touchdowns to take the lead for good.
The Diggers, who limited the Timberwolves to six passing yards on seven attempts, enjoyed quarterback Kyzon Garner's 11-for-19 passing effort, which included 122 yards and one interception.
But Sugar-Salem won on the ground. The Diggers produced 151 rushing yards, led by Wyatt Harris' eight carries for 72 yards and a score.
Sugar-Salem will visit South Fremont next Friday, while Teton will also visit South Fremont, but that game is set for Oct. 23.
BUTTE COUNTY 22, CHALLIS 8
At Challis, Butte County broke a fourth-quarter tie with two touchdowns, securing a road win.
Thanks to a Butte County touchdown (Cooper Coleman scored on a fly sweep) and an answer from Challis, the teams headed into the fourth frame tied at 8-all.
The Pirates (3-1, 2-0) took the lead on a 27-yard touchdown reception from tight end Boone Gammett, who took advantage of a screen play designed for him, and a 30-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Tyler Wanstrom, which iced the win for Butte County.
Challis (0-7, 0-3) will visit Grace on Oct. 16.
Butte County will host Raft River on the same day.
WEST JEFFERSON 14, RIRIE 0
At West Jefferson, the Panthers topped the Bulldogs, continuing a turnaround season.
Last year, West Jefferson went winless in eight games, losing all but one by double figures. Now, the Panthers are 3-3, including 1-1 in Nuclear Conference play.
West Jefferson will host Firth on Oct. 16.
Ririe will visit North Fremont, also on Oct. 16.
Scores
Hillcrest 49, Bonneville 6
North Fremont 22, Aberdeen 14
Firth 35, Salmon 7