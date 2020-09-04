At Shelley, Sugar-Salem led Shelley by a point after the first quarter, but pulled away as the defense shut down the Russets 24-6.
Logan Cutler's 42-yard touchdown run in the second quarter extended a 7-6 lead and Kyzon Garner connected with Brigham Lee for a touchdown in the third. Sunny Bennion capped the scoring with a 25-yard field goal.
Sugar-Salem (2-0) hosts Star Valley (WY) next Friday. Shelley (1-1) is at Jerome.
WATERSPRINGS 52, RICHFIELD 8: At Watersprings, the Warriors jumped out to a 46-8 lead at the half and the game ended by mercy rule in the third quarter.
Brayden "Spud" Remer scored three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and Matt Almgren added 100 yards on the ground.
Watersprings (1-1) has a bye next week but is at Raft River on Sept. 17.
Scores
Skyline 55, Thunder Ridge 21
Skyview 54, Madison 13
Firth 48, Soda Springs 0
Watersprings 52, Richfield 8
Malad 29, Ririe 0
Sugar-Salem 24, Shelley 6
Century 56, Bonneville 0
Blackfoot 34, Idaho Falls 6
Raft River 64, Challis 6
Rigby 44, Post Falls 42
South Fremont 49, Salmon 6
West Jefferson 26, American Falls 22
Dietrich 36, Butte County 14
Teton 28, Marsh Valley 18