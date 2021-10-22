In the final week of the regular season, Watersprings got a big night from Jrew Plocher in a 48-38 win over Challis.
Plocher rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and had an interception for another touchdown. On top of that, Plocher returned an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Gabe Smith, had two of his own touchdowns with 30 yards receiving for the Warriors.
Watersprings (2-6) snapped a four-game losing streak and plays Castleford next Friday in the first round of the 1AD2 playoffs.
BUTTE COUNTY 48, GRACE 6: At Grace, the Pirates clinched the High Desert Conference Championship with the win.
“We played a great first half,” coach Sam Thorngren said, noting a 42-6 lead at the half.
Tyler Longstrom completed three touchdown passes to Boone Gamett. Backup running back, Lawson Moncor recovered a fumble and ran it in for a 64-yard touchdown. Moncor finished with three touchdown runs.
The Pirates defense was on the ball, literally, forcing several turnovers with short fields which helped build the first half lead, Thorngren said.
Treyton Miller finished the regular season with more than 1,000 yards.
The Pirates (6-1) open the 1AD1 playoffs with a first-round bye.
Scores
Highland 38, Idaho Falls 21
Sugar-Salem 45, Mountain Home 0
Skyline 14, Shelley 12
Madison 31, Rigby 28
Blackfoot 31, Bonneville 6
South Fremont 23, Teton 14
North Fremont 22, Firth 21
Watersprings 48, Challis 38
Butte County 48, Grace 6
West Jefferson 53, Salmon 6
Thunder Ridge 14, Hillcrest 7
Note: Check Sunday's Post Register for playoff matchups.