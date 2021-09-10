WATERSPRINGS 58, MACKAY 12. At Mackay, Warriors' quarterback Jrew Plocher rushed 11 times for 195 yards and five touchdowns. He finished 3 for 4 for 157 yards through the air with touchdown passes of 85 yards and 72 yards.
Parker Strahm also had a notably good night, passing for a 72-yard score and rushing for 48 yards.
Kaden Aldinger ran 85 yards for a touchdown.
Watersprings (1-2) hosts Grace next Friday. Mackay (0-3) is on the road to play Murtaugh JV on Friday.
BUTTE COUNTY 56, ROCKLAND 12: At Rockland, Tyler Wanstrom had eight carries at totaled more than 100 yards with three touchdowns for the Pirates.
Treyton Miler has 16 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns
Butte County had over 300 yards rushing and the defense came up with two interceptions.
“We played good all around,” coach Sam Thorngren said.
Butte County (3-0) plays Raft River next Friday.
MADISON 35, HILLCREST 7: At Madison, the Bobcats pulled ahead with 21 points in the second quarter. Ben Dredge scored first on a touchdown run of 12 yards with 8:24 left in the second. Cody Rydalch intercepted a pass and returned it for a score. Kieren Valora ran 2 yards for a touchdown near the end of the second and then ran 34 yards for a touchdown in the third.
Dredge scored in the fourth quarter with a run of 42 yards.
Madison (2-1) hosts Bonneville next week.
Hillcrest (3-0) hosts Rigby next Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 22, STAR VALLEY (WY) 6: At Star Valley, the Diggers earned their first win of the season with a tough road game that featured rain and windy conditions and a short power outage.
Sugar-Salem (1-2) prevailed, taking a 14-0 lead in a game that was eventually determined by defense.
Wyatt Harris and Daniel Neal each scored rushing touchdowns and Neal finished an efficient 7 of 12 for 88 yards and a score.
"These last two weeks we know what we're capable of," coach Tyler Richins said. "The sky's the limit."
The defending 3A state champions had struggled holding onto the ball and finishing drives, Richins said.
"This is the first game we finished clean, no turnovers," he said.
The defense did its part, holding Star Valley to 23 yards on 25 carries.
Sugar-Salem is at Marsh Valley next week.
Scores
Watersprings 58, Mackey 12
Firth 45, Bear Lake 8
Butte County 56, Rockland 12
South Fremont 34, Aberdeen 16
Preston 28, Bonneville 21
Shelley 49, Jerome 7
Ririe 44, Valley 0
Sugar-Salem 22, Star Valley 6
Madison 35, Hillcrest 7
Blackfoot 35, Snake River 21
Rigby 28, Skyline 14
Idaho Falls 21, Thunder Ridge 12
North Fremont 54, Malad 8
Murtaugh 56, Challis 20
West Jefferson 26, Teton 21