POCATELLO — Jonny Baczuk took a crow hop, wound up his right hand and slung it forward, pointing to the Holt Arena end zone, the place that Skyline felt perfectly fine avoiding. He jogged over to the sideline, joined a teammate in a bear hug, then soaked in the celebration washing over the Grizzlies like a waterfall. This group had earned every drop.
Thanks to Baczuk and a Grizzly defense that has played like a group possessed this postseason, by the time the senior pointed toward the end zone to signal a turnover on downs, Skyline had already put the finishing touches on a 24-14 win over Vallivue in the 4A quarterfinals. So when the Grizzlies’ offense jogged onto the field, they did so as a formality, going through the motions to let the clock expire.
Skyline treated the end of this Saturday night win like a commemoration, and rightfully so. The program has established sovereignty over Class 4A recently, capturing a state title last season, but as this season unfolded, few expected the Grizzlies to repeat. They lost several key cogs. They had to groom a new quarterback. So for a few moments, with this win in hand, Skyline bathed in the moment.
“It’s kind of surreal being here,” Skyline running back Abrahn Silverio said.
If the Grizzlies keep playing like they did Saturday night, earning a date with Pocatello in next week’s semifinals, maybe the feeling will fade.
Quarterback Lachlan Haacke completed two touchdown passes and rushed for a third, which handed Skyline the final margin as the third quarter came to a close. Silverio posted 18 carries for 60 yards and junior Caden Taggart registered 10 carries for 56 yards, helping the Grizzlies score and keep the Falcons at bay.
Skyline (7-4) has won games this postseason by following something resembling a recipe: Hold opponents to around 17 points. Score enough to win, running quick-hitters like screens, outside runs and jet sweeps. Simplify things on offense and trust the defense to hold things down.
The Grizzlies had all the ingredients Saturday night, but truthfully, the most important was their defense. Vallivue scored on its opening drive, but otherwise, Skyline forced crucial stop after crucial stop. The numbers might not reflect it — the Falcons totaled 150 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards a pop — but the Grizzlies played well enough to snare turnovers that swung the game.
The most critical came late in the third frame, when junior Kenyon Sadiq used a towering punt to pin Vallivue at its own 11. That’s where, on their first play of the series, the Falcons fumbled. Senior Jaxon White fell on it. He bolted to the sideline, holding the ball above his head like the Statue of Liberty holding the torch, and Skyline’s offense was in business.
Moments later, Haacke scored on a quarterback keeper, slithering around Vallivue defenders, stretching into the end zone. That handed Skyline a 24-14 lead. The Grizzlies didn’t score again, but more importantly, neither did the Falcons.
To make sure of that, Skyline came up with another turnover. This time, Vallivue quarterback Diego Santiago unfurled an arcing pass downfield, hoping for a long completion to get the Falcons back in the game. Except junior Jake Murdoch picked it off. He also sprinted to the sideline, where he hopped in the team’s turnover throne and threw on a Grizz chain, which is what Skyline players get to do when they force turnovers.
“Offense gets to the end zone, and that’s like, ‘Thank you, defense,’” Silverio said. “Like, you guys are tired and we know it.”
“What’s nice about our defense,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said, “is that they’re really hard-working, unselfish kids.”
The group just keeps proving it. To get here, Skyline’s defense iced a win over Lakeland in last week’s first round, which was poetic because the Grizzlies’ defenders procured some half-dozen stops that allowed their offense to run away with a win. Really, that’s been a theme all season for Skyline, which is allowing just 17 points per game. Across the last four weeks, all Skyline wins, that number is 13.
There are few holes in the group’s makeup. Linemen like Baczuk, Keegan Maas, Kiano Kishiyama and Alex Cortez control the line of scrimmage. Linebackers Isaac Farnsworth, Trey Olson and Chandler Robinson patrol the middle of the field. And defensive backs like Ian Galbreaith, Parker Kucera, Alex Storms and Murdoch, who play almost exclusively man coverage, safeguard the secondary. On Saturday, Vallivue logged just 90 passing yards.
So the Grizzlies’ next challenge is doing it again. Their next foe is 9-2 Pocatello, which employs playmakers like quarterback Ryan Payne, running back Ryken Echo Hawk and receiver Matt Christensen, the group that has helped the Thunder average 33 points per game this season.
Until then, Skyline will keep doing the only thing it knows how to: come back for seconds.
“We say it all the time: We’ll go play anyone in the parking lot,” Silverio said, donning a white headband that reads ‘Any time team place.’ “So next week, we’ll go play Poky in the parking lot. That’s how confident we are.”
SKYLINE 24, VALLIVUE 14
Vallivue 8 0 6 0 — 14
Skyline 0 17 7 0 — 24
Scoring summary
First quarter
V — Deane 33 pass from Diaz (2-pt good), 4:40
Second quarter
S — Taggart 19 pass from Haacke (PAT good), 11:30
S — Taggart 5 pass from Haacke (PAT good), 8:04
S — Demott 33 field goal, 1:38
Third quarter
V — Diaz 1 rush (2-pt no good), 5:17
S — Haacke 9 rush (PAT good), 0:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Vallivue: Diaz 19-68, Carson 2-1, T. Fox 4-23, C. Fox 4-28, Farner 1-6, Childs 4-24. Skyline: Silverio 18-60, Taggart 10-56, Haacke 5-23.
PASSING — Vallivue: 4-12-1 71, T. Fox 1-1-1 19. Skyline: Haacke 6-14-2 52.
RECEIVING — Vallivue: Deane 4-76, Clark 1-14. Skyline: Taggart 4-35, Sadiq 2-17.