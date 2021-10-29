POCATELLO — For more than an hour of real time, on one of the biggest stages of their teenage lives, a group of rugged Skyline defenders tread water up to their knees. They found themselves in some of the worst positions they could imagine. They stood backed up to their own five. They returned to the field multiple times in a matter of minutes.
This Skyline defense was hardly perfect in the early phases of this 4A playoff opener against Lakeland Thursday night at Holt Arena. The Hawks took advantage of impossibly short fields and punched it in twice, good for a two-score advantage.
Except the Grizzlies’ defense also kept things close. They forced several punts. Johnny Baczuk stuffed a fourth-down try. Trey Olson recovered a fumble. Kiano Kishiyama made a key stop. For all the unfortunate spots the Grizzlies were forced into, they performed admirably, keeping the team in a game they began trailing almost immediately.
“We were definitely fortunate our defense was able to hunker down,” Skyline running back Abrahn Silverio said.
So if fate exists, it explains why the play that iced Skyline’s 42-21 win over Lakeland and helped the Grizzlies transform from zombies into heroes belonged to the defense.
It came courtesy of linebacker Isaac Farnsworth. In the fourth quarter, Lakeland quarterback Devon Suko took a shotgun snap and dropped back. Scanned the field. Lasered a pass over the middle. Farnsworth corralled it with one hand and secured it with the other, racing 20 yards untouched into the end zone, part of the way the Grizzlies ran off 42 unanswered points in a comeback that booked Skyline a spot in the 4A quarterfinals.
What a way to earn a date with the Minico/Vallivue winner.
“As I was rolling to that side, I saw him throw it,” Farnsworth said. “Just made a play. Just made a play.”
To become the undead, the Grizzlies had to die first. It was one thing that Lakeland took a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter. It was another that Skyline’s offense looked incapable of mounting a rally. Skyline quarterback Lachlan Haacke tossed two interceptions in the first half, including one inside the Lakeland 5. Even the Grizzlies’ pet plays, like jet sweeps and screens and rollout passes, didn’t always help.
Skyline (6-4) did trim the deficit in the first half, thanks to a one-yard plunge from receiver Kenyon Sadiq, but the reality remained: If the Grizzlies’ defense kept things close by treading water, their offense trudged through mud.
“I think that’s why there’s always a first half,” Haacke said.
The Grizzlies used the second to simplify things on offense. At times, they scored on screens, like the one Sadiq took 48 yards into the end zone to tie the game. At others, they used Sadiq in short-yardage passes, like the one he hauled in to take the lead. The main culprit in it all was Sadiq, who totaled six catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
Even outside of the scoring plays, though, Sadiq helped engineer this rally. On a third down, Haacke lifted a wobbler downfield, only for Sadiq to leap up and snag it over a defensive back. In the first quarter, he hauled in a tall pass at the 1, where he leapt into the end zone a play later.
It helps that Sadiq stands 6-foot-4, with the strength to make those plays. The ball skills to make the catches might have been even more impressive. In fact, Sadiq’s third and final score of the night was his 15th touchdown reception of the season, which gives him the school record in that department.
“I’m a lucky guy,” Haacke said.
All told, Skyline’s offense looked like a group possessed in the second half. The Grizzlies’ ground attack roared to life, generating 5.7 yards per carry, good for 130 yards. Silverio produced 20 carries for 111 yards. Caden Taggart carded nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Eventually, Skyline’s pre-snap motions became too much for Lakeland, and the hosts’ offensive line made it all possible.
“It came from inside of us,” Silverio said. “You look across and be like, ‘What are we playing for?’ Guys in the past years have been so successful, and we’re holding the reputation that we’ve got to be just as successful.”
For much of this season, Skyline appeared to be failing on that front. The 2020 Grizzlies lost one game all season and captured a state championship with a blowout win. Their offense resembled a Ferrari, their defense a concrete wall. They employed an armada of offensive weapons that altered the way their opponents calculated their own offensive approach.
That put the onus on these Grizzlies to come back for seconds. Instead, Skyline dropped three of its first four games, falling three games below .500 for what felt like the first time since coffee went for a nickel. They did turn things around, securing back-to-back routs, but it still felt like a long shot for this group to make a similar playoff run.
Yet here they are. Skyline is back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in six years. Gone are the playmakers who fueled last season’s championship campaign. In their places are guys like Haacke, Silverio, Sadiq, Taggart, players intent on making their predecessors smile.
Then there is the defense — guys like Farnsworth and Olson, Baczuk and Kishiyama — who anchor the entire operation.
“It means a lot to us,” Farnsworth. “We’ve just got to focus on this next game, get a good week of practice in and work hard.”
SKYLINE 42, LAKELAND 21
Lakeland 7 7 0 7 — 21
Skyline 7 0 7 28 — 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
L — Suko 2 rush (PAT good), 5:54
Second quarter
L — Suko 1 rush (PAT good), 11:57
S — Sadiq 1 rush (PAT good), 4:23
Third quarter
S — Sadiq 48 pass from Haacke (PAT good), 1:14
Fourth quarter
S — Sadiq 3 pass from Haacke (PAT good), 8:41
S — Farnsworth 20 interception return (PAT good), 7:15
S — Sadiq 26 pass from Haacke (PAT good), 3:46
S — Taggart 11 rush (PAT good), 2:13
L — Suko 33 rush (PAT good), 1:16
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Lakeland: Cornish 13-90, Suko 12-16, Calder 1-5. Skyline: Silverio 20-111, Taggart 9-63, Haacke 5 (-14), Galbreaith 2-1, Collins 1-16, Sadiq 1-1, Woodruff 2-9.
PASSING — Lakeland: Suko 8-16-0 90. Skyline: Haacke 11-18-4 107.
RECEIVING — Lakeland: Waddington 3-58, Calder 3-21, Thomas 2-11. Skyline: Taggart 2-2, Sadiq 6-94, Nottestad 1-9, Silverio 2-2.