HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline repeats as 4A state champion POST REGISTER Nov 19, 2021 Skyline earned its second straight 4A state championship, downing Sandpoint 20-6 Friday night in Moscow.The Grizzlies took advantage of three Sandpoint turnovers in the first half and led 20-6 at the break.Lachlan Haacke connected with Kenyon Sadiq for two touchdowns in the first half, including a fourth-and-15 scoring play that put the Grizzlies up 20-6 with 1:03 left in the half. The Skyline defense did the rest. Sadiq finished with seven catches for 88 yards. Caden Taggart scored the first touchdown for Skyline on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. The Grizzlies, who lost three of their first four games, finish the season on a six-game win streak and a 9-4 record.This story will be updated.