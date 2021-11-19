skyline logo

Skyline earned its second straight 4A state championship, downing Sandpoint 20-6 Friday night in Moscow.

The Grizzlies took advantage of three Sandpoint turnovers in the first half and led 20-6 at the break.

Lachlan Haacke connected with Kenyon Sadiq for two touchdowns in the first half, including a fourth-and-15 scoring play that put the Grizzlies up 20-6 with 1:03 left in the half. 

The Skyline defense did the rest.

Sadiq finished with seven catches for 88 yards. Caden Taggart scored the first touchdown for Skyline on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. 

The Grizzlies, who lost three of their first four games, finish the season on a six-game win streak and a 9-4 record.

