Skyline retained the No. 1 spot in the state media football poll, earning all 12 first-place votes in 4A. Blackfoot moved up to No. 2 with last week's win over Hillcrest.
Sugar-Salem was also a unanimous selection in 3A, with South Fremont dropping out of the top-5 with a loss to Marsh Valley.
Rigby in 5A and North Fremont in 2A each remained ranked second.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3
4. Highland 5-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 14 5
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1
2. Blackfoot 5-1 47 3
3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5
4. Vallivue 5-1 24 2
5. Pocatello 5-1 16 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 4-0 31 3
4. Homedale 3-1 23 5
5. Gooding 5-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 4-0 48 2
3. Melba 3-1 33 3
4. Aberdeen 4-1 26 4
5. Declo 4-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 4-1 33 3
4. Genesee 4-0 21 t-4
5. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 6-0 48 2
3. Kendrick 3-1 32 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4
5. Garden Valley 3-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Jay Tust, KTVB, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Allan Steele, Post Register, Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.