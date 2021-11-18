Well, we’re finally here, at the last week of the high school football season. We have three loca teams playing in Friday’s state championship games: Rigby and Highland, Skyline and Sandpoint and Sugar-Salem and Weiser.
With that, here are previews of each game.
Skyline vs. Sandpoint • 8 p.m. MST at Idaho’s Kibbie Dome • Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
SKYLINE
Head coach: Scott Berger, 13th season
Last state championship: 2020
Points per game: 28.8
Points allowed per game: 17.9
All season, even after his team’s worst losses, Skyline coach Scott Berger repeated one refrain: What we want is still in front of us. It didn’t always make sense, not after the Grizzlies dropped important district games, but now, what Berger saw is visible to everyone. Skyline is back in the state title game, ready to repeat.
The Grizzlies have made it here by rolling out an overwhelmingly stingy defense and an offense that has found an identity. Earlier in the season, that was one of this group’s main problem: How can we adjust to a new quarterback and a few new weapons? Now, quarterback Lachlan Haacke has found the passes he’s most comfortable making: bubble screens, tunnel screens and the occasional downfield pass to Kenyon Sadiq, the Grizzlies’ burgeoning star receiver.
So this game will come down to just that: Can Skyline keep things rolling on offense against Sandpoint? This postseason, the Grizzlies’ defense has established itself as a real force. More often, Skyline has gotten off to slower starts on offense, but thanks to playmakers like Haacke, Sadiq, Caden Taggart and Abrahn Silverio and an offensive line that has made nice pushes, the Grizzlies’ offense is coming right along.
If they can keep that going, Skyline could win back-to-back state titles.
Sugar-Salem vs. Weiser • 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena • Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
SUGAR-SALEM
Head coach: Tyler Richins, eighth season
Last state championship: 2020
Points per game: 26.1
Points allowed per game: 10.4
There might not be a hotter team in the state, especially not this late in the season, than Sugar-Salem. The Diggers started slow, to the tune of an 0-2 record, before they started doing Digger things, ripping off eight straight wins. To make it nine, the Diggers will need to beat a Weiser team that has lost just once all year.
For Sugar-Salem, the most important players will need to be at their best: Running backs Carson and Wyatt Harris, quarterback Daniel Neal, lineman Boyd Sorensen and others. Last week against Homedale, Neal completed 20 of 27 passes for 159 yards, and Carson Harris registered 74 rushing yards.
For Sugar-Salem to capture a historic fourth straight state title, those players will need to replicate those performances — and then some.