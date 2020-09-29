Skyline in 4A and Sugar-Salem in 3A retained the top spots in the state media football poll released Tuesday.

Rigby, with five first-place votes in 5A, remained second behind Coeur d'Alene by two points.

South Fremont, at 5-0, moved up a spot to No. 4 in 3A, while Blackfoot (No. 3 in 4A) and North Fremont (No. 2 in 2A) each held their rankings.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 5

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 3-0 49 1

2. Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2

3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3

4. Highland 5-1 20 4

5. Eagle 2-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1

2. Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2

3. Blackfoot 4-1 27 3

4. Middleton 3-1 25 4

5. Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1

2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3

3. Fruitland 4-0 21 4

4. South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5

5. Homedale 2-1 16 t-5

Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 5-0 55 1

2. North Fremont 3-0 44 2

3. Melba 2-1 31 3

4. Aberdeen 3-1 23 4

5. Declo 3-2 6 —

Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1

2. Oakley 5-0 44 2

3. Raft River 3-1 29 4

t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5

t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 4-0 55 1

2. Dietrich 5-0 44 2

3. Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4

4. Mullan 4-1 19 3

5. Garden Valley 2-3 6 —

Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.

Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000