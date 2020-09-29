Skyline in 4A and Sugar-Salem in 3A retained the top spots in the state media football poll released Tuesday.
Rigby, with five first-place votes in 5A, remained second behind Coeur d'Alene by two points.
South Fremont, at 5-0, moved up a spot to No. 4 in 3A, while Blackfoot (No. 3 in 4A) and North Fremont (No. 2 in 2A) each held their rankings.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 5
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 3-0 49 1
2. Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3
4. Highland 5-1 20 4
5. Eagle 2-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1
2. Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2
3. Blackfoot 4-1 27 3
4. Middleton 3-1 25 4
5. Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1
2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3
3. Fruitland 4-0 21 4
4. South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5
5. Homedale 2-1 16 t-5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 5-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 3-0 44 2
3. Melba 2-1 31 3
4. Aberdeen 3-1 23 4
5. Declo 3-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1
2. Oakley 5-0 44 2
3. Raft River 3-1 29 4
t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5
t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 4-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 5-0 44 2
3. Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4
4. Mullan 4-1 19 3
5. Garden Valley 2-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.
Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, John Wustrow, Idaho Press