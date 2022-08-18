Kenyon Sadiq can expect to hear a lot of that next fall.
The talented Skyline receiver recently committed to the University of Oregon, where the quirky duck mascot is more prevalent around Eugene than rain showers.
Despite 24 offers that Sadiq eventually cut down to three -- Washington, Iowa State and Michigan - the final decision came from the heart, he said.
"I always had this thought about Oregon in my mind," he said. "We always had conversations, it just wasn't as heavy as the other three schools ... It started to increase some more and I had a good relationship with them. On top of that, it's been my dream school forever. It's where I wanted to be. Everything about Oregon felt right."
Sadiq visited the Oregon campus in April and watched the team practice. The school, and particularly the athletic department, has been heavily influenced and funded by Nike founder Phil Knight. On the field, the Ducks have been a contender in the Pac-12 nearly every season and recently played in the Fiesta Bowl (2020 season) and the Rose Bowl (2019 season) and played in the College Football National Championship in 2015.
"Some of the other places it felt as if I was almost second guessing myself," Sadiq said. "Honestly, I couldn't see myself playing there and Oregon was the place where all the boxes were checked. You always talk about that feeling 'You know when you know.' I got that feeling and I was like this is where I need to be. This is where I want to be."
Sadiq said when he was young he became a fan of former Oregon player De'Anthony Thomas and wears No. 6 in his honor.
After a solid 2021 season that included 79 receptions, 1,166 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, Sadiq rose to a 4-star recruit and was named the top-rated 2022 recruit in Idaho by 247sports.com.
Sadiq's seemingly meteoric rise started with offers from Idaho State and other Big Sky programs. Then coach Scott Berger said he started getting calls and emails from Iowa State, Michigan, Kansas State, Stanford and the list of major colleges grew.
But at the end, it was the Ducks that got the commitment.
"I really love the area of Eugene," Sadiq said. "The schooling and the alumni network that connects after life in football was important to me. Football's not there forever ... and I know Oregon has my back. I'm going to get a degree and go on and do great things as an alumni there."
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000