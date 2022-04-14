Scott Berger's phone has been buzzing seemingly nonstop the past few weeks.
Lucky for him the calls are not about his car's warranty or his health plan.
"All of a sudden I was getting calls from Ames, Iowa and Manhattan, Kansas," the Skyline football coach said. "I got a call from Ann Arbor, Michigan ... an email from Stanford."
Yes, that's Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan and Stanford all checking in on Skyline receiver Kenyon Sadiq.
In three decades of coaching in the area, Berger said he's never seen anything like the recruiting interest Sadiq has garnered over the past few weeks.
The Grizzlies receiver and Post Register All-Area first-teamer, has picked up offers from 17 colleges and the interest is not likely to slow down any time soon.
"It's kind of crazy," admitted Sadiq, who visited Oregon and Oregon State this past week. He's also visited Utah, Utah State, Boise State, Idaho, Washington State and played in a 7 on 7 tournament at USC.
Sadiq, who's just a junior, had a standout season a year ago finishing with 79 receptions, 1,166 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.
It's not just the numbers that have impressed college recruiters, but it's also Sadiq's raw athleticism. He's had several highlight reel catches where he's leapt over defenders to pull in the ball, or hurdled would-be tacklers with ease.
Berger also noted that Sadiq, at 6-foot-3 and around 215 pounds, has worked in the weight room and also runs track to improve his strength and speed, making him a tough matchup against any defender.
That didn't go unnoticed by Idaho State, which was the first school to offer earlier this year. That was just the first domino to fall as other Big Sky programs followed.
From there, the Pac-12 jumped in and Sadiq, who's now rated the top prospect in Idaho for the 2023 class, has been on a whirlwind tour of schools in the west.
Berger noted former Skyline player Ryan Julian went to the University of Washington in the late 1990's, but the recruiting process was a different animal back then.
"Every school has access to Hudl and our game videos," Berger said. "They watch social media."
There are also rating sites that track players and recruiting sites that keep everyone, including college coaches, up to date on players and their college potential. Sadiq is rated a three-star (out of five) by 247Sports and will likely rise.
And it's not just the colleges in the west. Michigan, Kansas and Vanderbilt recently offered.
Michigan recently signed Gooding tight end Colston Loveland, who was the top prospect in Idaho for the 2022 class.
"It gets overwhelming at times," Sadiq said, adding he expects there to be some pressure on him for the upcoming season in the fall.
But for now, he's enjoying the process and expects to commit before the season.
Berger said it's pretty clear what college recruiters see when they watch film of Sadiq.
"He's a physical player," Berger said. "He blocks hard, catches hard, he competes hard. He's just very physical. He's a special athlete ... I waited a long time to see a guy like him."
In the meantime, Berger keeps his phone well charged.