South Fremont beat Kellogg 35-30 at Madison High School Friday to advance to the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
Each team scored on its first possession with Kellogg scoring a two-point conversion to take 8-7 lead.
The Cougar defense stopped Kellogg on their second possession.
“I thought our defense came up with big stops when we needed them,” Hill said. “We got a stop on their second possession. Then we went down and scored and got the lead. We had the lead the whole way after that. I think that was huge.”
Quarterback Kaimen Peebles then capped two drives with rushing scores to give South Fremont a 21-8 lead.
Kellogg scored later in the second, but South Fremont answered to take a 28-16 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats made a run in the second half to cut the Cougar lead to five. Kellogg took possession of the ball with four minutes left on the clock. A sack by Mason Siddoway followed by a swarming sack by the South Fremont defense including Jake and Rylan Miller on 4th and 13 with 2:34 left in the game sealed the game for the Cougars.
“We’d been trying to get a lot of pressure off the edge all night,” Hill said. “We thought that was kind of our advantage, we could pressure (their quarterback) and come off the outside. And we did. I think Jake Miller got there and Rylan Miller and Mason Siddoway. They all kind of collapsed the pocket there. Their quarterback was a stud. He was scrambling around all day making guys miss, but we got pretty good angles on him that time and we were able to make a play when we needed to.”
South Fremont rushed for 187 yards on 39 carries led by maybe the best outing of the season from South Fremont’s offensive line.
“They were awesome,” Hill said. “(We) ran the ball probably better than we ever have in that first half. We pounded it and made them bring guys into the box. That opened up our pass game.”
Peebles threw for 121 yards and a touchdown on 11 of 15 passing. He showed his mobility in the pocket avoiding several potential sacks.
“We want to get him out of the middle and try to get him on the edge to help him in protection … ,” Hill said. “I thought he was really tough in the pocket. He extended some plays and made some things happen for us today. I thought he ran the ball hard. He had the best game he’s had all year. It’s good to see.”
If Snake River wins their game against McCall-Donnelly Saturday afternoon South Fremont will face Homedale in the next round of the playoffs. Last season Homedale eliminated the Cougars 48-24 in the state semifinals before falling in the state final.
Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Scoreboard
5A
Meridian 47, Madison 28
4A
Blackfoot 52, Middleton 24
Shelley 36, Preston 14
3A
South Fremont 35, Kellogg 30
2A
Melba 18, West Jefferson 12