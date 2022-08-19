South Fremont opened quarterback Bryce Johnson's varsity career with a impressive, though wet, 20-8 win over Wood River.
The Cougars' first drive ended in disaster when a strip sack gave Wood River the ball with a short field. Then the Cougars bounced back scoring two touchdowns before halftime.
The team's halftime vacation got extended when a lightning delay extended the break time. Torrents of rain soaked the field during the delay but eased in the second half.
Wood River started the third quarter with a touchdown drive and 2-point conversion.
"After that long delay, you never know what's going to happen," South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said. "I think we were just a little lackadaisical there to start the third quarter. We gave up a couple big plays and then they got a little momentum."
South Fremont scored on the next drive.
"I thought our kids answered back and just got a little more physical," Hill said. "We were able finish that drive and get that score and go up two scores and I thought that was huge."
Bryce Johnson rallied after his initial fumble.
"I thought he ran the ball really well," Hill said. "He was very impressive running the ball. He made some good reads on our little veer option that we've been working."
Throwing looks like a bit more of a work in progress for the sophomore quarterback.
"Passing the ball, I thought he had some good throws," Hill said. "We dropped a couple of them and he got sacked on a couple of our deeper dropback passes. Overall, I thought he played a good game for his first time out. He's young. He's going to make some mistakes."
The Cougars running backs gained chunk yardage.
The Cougar defense held strong for nearly the entire game.
"I've been impressed with our defense from the summer and in fall camp," Hill said. "I thought our defense would do some good things. They're really aggressive and rally to the ball well. I thought defense played really well to limit it to that one score. They had a couple of big plays there in that second half. But overall, I thought our defense, especially against the run looked good."
Overall, Hill feels pleased with his young team's effort.
"I think that's a good first game," Hill said. "We saw a bunch of things that we need to work on. The kids got some confidence. I was good to see our o-line, some of our older kids get a little swagger to them playing that game. That was a good confidence builder. It's always good to come out and win that first one and kind of set a tone for your season. I think we're going in the right direction."
South Fremont will play Timberlake in Spirit Lake next Friday.