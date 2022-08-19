South Fremont quarterback Bryce Johnson runs the ball.
Buy Now

South Fremont quarterback Bryce Johnson runs the ball in Friday's opener against Wood River.

 By KOSTER KENNARD | kkennard@postregister.com

South Fremont opened quarterback Bryce Johnson's varsity career with a impressive, though wet, 20-8 win over Wood River. 

The Cougars' first drive ended in disaster when a strip sack gave Wood River the ball with a short field. Then the Cougars bounced back scoring two touchdowns before halftime. 

Tags

Recommended for you