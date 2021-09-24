South Fremont’s football team dropped its second game in a row Friday, falling 31-21 to Snake River in St. Anthony.
The Cougars struggled in the first half on their way to a 23-7 halftime deficit.
“They got some momentum on us running the ball,” South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said. “They were running their trap really well. Our defensive line was just kind of getting up the field and then our linebackers were getting blocked. They did a good job of scouting us and had a good plan to attack our defense. We couldn’t get those stops. Then, all-of a sudden, they’d get us big over the top with big pass plays that kind of broke our back in that first half.”
Snake River passed for 214 yards and also rushed for 233 on 47 attempts.
South Fremont held Snake River to a field goal with seconds left in the half to take a bit of momentum into halftime.
In the second half, South Fremont held Snake River to only seven points and scored 14 of their own.
“We just still offensively were struggling to get any rhythm going,” Hill said. “We tried to change our tempo and go hurry up and we just couldn’t find a rhythm offensively all night.”
The Cougars scored with just under three minutes left in the game to cut the deficit to 10 but a failed two-point conversion made victory unlikely even if they recovered the onside kick. They didn’t recover the onside kick.
South Fremont’s 31 points came within four points of their lowest scoring output of the season. Kaimen Peebles went 11 of 20 throwing the ball for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were able to get a good pass rush on us,” Hill said. “I think they kind of shook (Peebles) a little bit early and they kind of got a few hits on him and got a couple of sacks. Kaimen got a little gun shy there. I thought their DBs did a good job of getting in the pocket of our receivers. He didn’t trust some of his reads to get open. And we probably weren’t getting open as much as we have been in the past—so we just struggled passing the ball.”
Running back Rylan Miller led the Cougars with 58 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Peebles added 49 rushing yards on nine attempts. Preston Stoddard led Cougar receivers with four catches for 70 yards. Bryson Forbush caught two passes for 35 yards and Cooper Hurt caught one pass for 34 yards.
South Fremont is scheduled to play Marsh Valley next week at home. Marsh Valley handed the Cougars their first loss last season in a 27-19 battle.
Hill said a bounceback game will require improvements on both sides of the ball.
“We’re going to have to get back together as a team,” Hill said. “I think we’re a little disjointed offensively with our Ol-line and our skill guys. We just have to get back together and try to get back to being pretty balanced and run the ball when we need to and being able to throw the ball when we need to.”