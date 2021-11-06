As the ref signals the touchdown and Declo defensive back Dalton Powell holds his head in dismay, Firth’s Burton Park celebrates the game-winning score Friday night during Firth’s 20-16 state playoff win over Declo in Holt Arena.
By LAMBERT
North Fremont senior Jordan Lenz gets to the edge and past Melba defender Gabe Shaffer on Saturday during North Fremont’s 2A state playoff win.
North Fremont beat Melba 44-38 in Saturday’s 2A state quarterfinal fending off a late surge by the Mustangs.
The two teams traded scores for the first quarter and half with Melba scoring on two trick plays: a sweep pass and double pass.
With 50 seconds left on the clock, Jordan Lenz led a drive down the field completing four passes including a pass to running back AJ Hill who tipped it to himself with one hand and ran into the endzone. North Fremont led 36-24 at the half.
North Fremont’s defense held Melba early in the third quarter while the Huskies scored two more touchdowns to give them a 20-point lead.
Melba surged late but couldn’t catch up to North Fremont.
North Fremont ran for 365 yards on 43 carries. AJ Hill ran for 266 of those yards on 16 carries.
Jordan Lenz finished six of nine passing for 112 yards completing four passes to AJ Hill for 66 yards and two passes to Hank Richardson for 46. Lenz added 58 rushing yards on 12 carries, Carson Packer added 23 yards on 11 carries and Angel Romero added 18 yards on four carries.
North Fremont will host Firth in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. North Fremont topped Firth 22-21 in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 22 and Firth knocked the Huskies out of the playoffs last season in a snowy semifinal game.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Late heroics send Firth to 2A semis
Gage Vasquez connected with Burton Park for a touchdown on a long fourth-down play with less than 30 seconds left to lift Firth to a 20-16 win over Declo.
Firth led early, but was shut out in the second half before the final score.
In other playoff games, Blackfoot defeated Nampa 28-14 to move on in the 4A playoffs and will face top seeded Sandpoint.
Sandpoint defeated Shelley 21-14 in another 4A game.
South Fremont’s season came to an end with a 35-10 loss to Homedale in the 3A playoffs.