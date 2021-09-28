There might not be a more interesting football story in the state than this one, at least in terms of team accomplishments: Idaho Falls has gone from winless to undefeated — so far.
The Tigers went a hapless 0-9 last season, falling to opponents by an average of 25 points per game, but all that has changed. Five weeks into the season, Idaho Falls is 5-0, and now the Tigers are reaping the rewards, becoming Class 5A's No. 5 team in the latest media poll, released Tuesday afternoon.
Perhaps even more intriguing than the Tigers' string of wins is how they've earned them. There is no room for a fluke here: Idaho Falls is beating teams by an average of 19 points a pop, its only close win a 34-33 victory over Blackfoot.
This week, though, Idaho Falls gets its tallest challenge yet — a road test against unbeaten titan Rigby, 5A's No. 1 team. It will be difficult to overstate the importance of that contest, which is set for 7 p.m. in Rigby.
Beat the Trojans and, well, the Tigers may be on their way to a magical season.
Until then, here is the rest of the poll, which features Shelley holding at No. 2 in 4A, Sugar-Salem back in the 3A rankings, Firth and North Fremont back-to-back in 2A and lots more.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Mountain View (1) 5-0 53 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-1 39 3
4. Highland 5-1 23 4
5. Idaho Falls 5-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 6, Skyview 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Minico (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Shelley (1) 5-0 49 2
3. Emmett 4-1 38 4
4. Middleton 4-1 20 —
5. Sandpoint 2-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Bishop Kelly 4, Twin Falls 3, Preston 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Homedale (13) 5-0 65 1
2. Weiser 5-0 51 2
3. Gooding 4-0 40 3
4. Kellogg 4-0 22 4
5. Sugar-Salem 2-2 5 —
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 4, Snake River 3, Filer 3, South Fremont 2.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (13) 5-0 65 1
2. Firth 3-1 44 2
3. North Fremont 4-0 40 4
4. Declo 4-1 27 3
5. Nampa Christian 4-1 15 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Oakley (11) 5-0 0 1
2. Prairie (1) 4-0 0 2
3. Raft River (1) 4-0 0 3
4. Butte County 3-1 0 t-4
5. Lapwai 3-1 0 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Genesee 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (12) 4-0 64 1
2. Castleford (1) 5-0 50 2
3. Horseshoe Bend 4-0 41 3
4. Dietrich 4-1 21 4
5. Kendrick 3-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mullan 3.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Greg Woods, Post Register; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Brady Frederick, KLEW; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.