Welcome to Week 0 of the high school football season.
Here are a few storylines from the team's hitting the field on Friday.
South Fremont hosts Wood River: How will the Cougars look without Kaimen Peebles?
Peebles was one of the area's top athletes, whether on the field, court or diamond.
The game will be a good gage for the South Fremont offense and it will be Wood River's debut in 3A after dropping down from 4A.
Rigby vs. Coeur d'Alene at the University of Montana: This matchup is worthy of a playoff game and not really a season opener.
Who can forget the teams' state title game in 2019 when the Trojans defeated Coeur d'Alene in a wild 57-56 double OT game that earned Rigby its first 5A title?
Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez has already said the first three to five games will be a good evaluation period as the Trojans prepare for conference play.
Thunder Ridge at Minico: First-year head coach Michael Berger gets his first test as the Titans face Minico, which received votes in 4A preseason state media poll.
The former Highland assistant said he likes the progress he saw during the team's practices.
"We're laying the groundwork," he said.
Madison at Owyhee: The Bobcats look to continue the momentum they built at the end of last season.
Ben Dredge emerged as a quarterback to watch after helping lead the team to a win over rival Rigby and a playoff berth.
Sugar-Salem at Soda Springs: The Diggers have been waiting to get back on the field since losing in last year's 3A title game when they were stopped inches short of a game-winning touchdown.
As if Sugar-Salem needed any more motivation, they have it entering 2022.
"And just the sourness of the season ended last season just kind of encouraged our kids go the extra mile, push a little harder and work to get a little better," coach Tyler Richins said.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register.
