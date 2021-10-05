Live on this side of the state long enough, even for just a few months during the fall, and you learn one thing about the high school football scene: Sugar-Salem is a force. The Diggers have won three straight 3A state championships. The personnel may change from year to year. The results rarely do.
Which is why, after the first two weeks of this season, things felt off. Sugar-Salem dropped its first pair of games, and neither loss was particularly close. Were the Diggers headed toward a rare down year?
Well, three more weeks have passed, and the answer is a resounding no. Sugar-Salem responded to those two losses with three straight wins, which has been enough for the Diggers to vault back into the 3A top five in the latest media poll, up to No. 4 this week. That sound you hear might be the Sugar City community breathing a giant sigh of relief.
Elsewhere in the poll, Rigby holds strong at No. 1 in Class 5A (following a lopsided win over Idaho Falls, which came with a controversial ending), Shelley drops to No. 4 in 4A after an upset loss to Bonneville and Firth and North Fremont remain Class 2A's No. 2 and 3 teams, respectively.
Here is the full poll.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 6-0 59 1
2. Mountain View (1) 6-0 49 2
3. Rocky Mountain 5-1 35 3
4. Highland 6-1 23 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Lewiston 1, Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Minico (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Emmett 5-1 45 3
3. Sandpoint 3-2 19 5
4. Shelley 5-1 18 2
5. Bishop Kelly 4-2 16 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 9, Twin Falls 8, Middleton 5.
CLASS 3A
1. Homedale (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Weiser 6-0 47 2
3. Gooding 5-0 37 3
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 18 5
5. Kellogg 4-1 12 4
Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Filer 1, Bonners Ferry 1.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Firth 4-1 41 2
3. North Fremont 5-0 39 3
4. Declo 5-1 26 4
5. Nampa Christian 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Oakley (10) 5-0 57 1
2. Prairie (1) 5-0 45 2
3. Raft River (1) 5-0 42 3
4. Lapwai 4-1 16 4
5. Butte County 4-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Genesee 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (11) 5-0 59 1
2. Castleford (1) 6-0 47 2
3. Horseshoe Bend 5-0 37 3
4. Kendrick 4-1 20 5
5. North Gem 4-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Mullan 5, Dietrich 2.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Greg Woods, Post Register; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Brady Frederick, KLEW; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Pat Sutphin, Times-News.