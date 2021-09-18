In Week 4, which is now behind us, we saw a few interesting results: Sugar-Salem got back to .500, Shelley and Idaho Falls remained perfect and Rigby throttled Hillcrest. Here's a recap of all the Friday night action.
Sugar-Salem evens record with 28-14 victory over Marsh Valley
At Marsh Valley, Sugar-Salem jumped out to a first-quarter lead on the way to a 28-14 win over Marsh Valley.
Carson Harris rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and Daniel Neal completed a touchdown pass to Cooper Butikofer to put the Diggers up 13-6 in the first.
Neal finished 14 of 21 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Jonah Schulthies caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.
Sugar-Salem led 28-6 in the third quarter before Marsh Valley scored with 43 seconds remaining to cut the deficit.
The Diggers, who lost their first two games, have won two straight.
Sugar-Salem (2-2) is at Preston Oct. 1.
Butte County falls to Raft River, 46-28
At Raft River, in a battle of two ranked and unbeaten 1AD1 teams, it was Raft River taking advantage of miscues to rally for a 46-28 win.
“We really controlled the game for the most part,” Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said. “But we made some choices that came back to haunt us.”
The Pirates held the lead going into the second quarter 20-18. In the second, Butte County initially had a bigger lead, but a penalty nullified a score.
In the third, Butte County still held the lead by two points and made a 95-yard drive that was eventually halted at the four-yard line.
The Pirates fumbled the ball on a pass and fumbled on a kickoff in the fourth quarter, giving the Trojans two quick scores to take the lead.
Treyton Miller had 164 yards and three touchdowns for Butte County, and Tyler Wanstrom went 6 for 11 passing with an interception. Braxton Gamett had four carries for 56 yards and was solid on defense, Thorngren said.
Butte County (3-1) hosts Dietrich on Oct. 1 next.
Watersprings can't keep up with Grace in 41-26 loss
At Watersprings, Jrew Plocher threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and also had a team high 13 tackles in a 41-26 loss to Grace.
Kaden Aldinger caught a 79-yard touchdown and Elvin Lin added a 36-yard touchdown catch. Gabe Smith had three catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Watersprings (1-3).
Defense leads Madison to homecoming win over Bonneville
Madison topped Bonneville 26-7 in the Bobcats' homecoming game Friday night to improve their season record to 3-1.
The Bobcats started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Logan Crane in the front corner of the endzone with four minutes left in the first quarter. Madison then scored on the next possession ending with a 26-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Kieren Valora to wide receiver Easton Kirk.
After Valora ran the ball in late in the first half, Logan Crane finished off the Cats’ scoring with a leaping touchdown grab that he snagged before falling on his rear on the way down just in bounds.
“(Crane’s) just a really really good player,” Madison head coach Chandler Rhoades said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to try and get the ball to your really really good players and let them make really good plays. And that’s what he did.”
Though the offense played well in spurts, the Bobcat defense was the unit that dominated shutting out the Bees late and nabbing three interceptions. Zack Pena, Jeff Williams and Cameron Allen each came down with a pick.
“I just thought we were physical up front and our coverages were pretty tight, pretty solid for most of the night and our secondary guys made some good breaks on the ball(s) and caught them.”
The Bobcats outgained the Bees 296 to 218. Valora threw for 171 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 69 yards.
Will South caught six passes for 66 yards, Crane added four catches for 53 yards and Kirk added two catches for 35 yards. Ben Dredge carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards.
Madison is 2-0 against the two Idaho Falls area teams its played so far this season. They’ll have a chance to sweep the area when they play Skyline, Idaho Falls, and Thunder Ridge in the next month or so.
“It was a great win for our kids,” Rhoades said. “It was homecoming for us so we had a great crowd. The community was really involved. It was just a great day for Madison all around.”
Madison will play 4-1 Highland in Pocatello next week for the Cats' first district game of the year. Last season, Highland placed second in District 5-6 and beat Madison 30-14 in the teams' showdown in Bobcat stadium.
- Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Shelley stays unbeaten with 49-0 win over Canyon Ridge
Don't look now, but for the first time in five years, Shelley is 4-0.
The Russets used a 49-0 win over Canyon Ridge Friday night to earn their fourth straight win to open the season, the first time since 2016 the program has pulled off such a feat. Shelley's defense also generated four turnovers in the win.
For the Russets, there's even more good news: Last week, they became Class 4A's No. 5 team in the media poll, and Pocatello (No. 1) and Skyline (No. 2) both lost. That means Shelley will likely move up a spot or two in the rankings.
The Russets will host Hillcrest next week.
Idaho Falls keeps spotless season rolling with win over Century
If you thought Idaho Falls was having a nice bounce-back season last week, well, the Tigers are having a great one now.
With a 51-14 win over Century Friday night, the Tigers moved to 4-0, marking the first time since 2013 the team has done so.
It all bears explaining because a year ago, Idaho Falls went winless, producing uninspiring loss after uninspiring loss. Now, the Tigers look like a different team entirely, rejuvenated and resuscitated. Next week, Idaho Falls will host Pocatello.
Rigby rolls over Hillcrest in 35-0 win
No surprises surfaced Friday night at Thunder Stadium. Rigby blew out Hillcrest, 35-0, helping the Trojans move to a perfect 4-0 on the season.
The Knights (0-4) are still looking for win No. 1 this year.
Rigby will visit Thunder Ridge next week, while Hillcrest will visit Shelley.
Friday scores
Carey 62, Challis 6
Bear Lake 46, Ririe 0
Madison 26, Bonneville 7
Blackfoot 17, Skyline 13
Sugar-Salem 28, Marsh Valley 14
West Jefferson 38, Malad 0
Raft River 46, Butte County 28
Rigby 35, Hillcrest 0
Idaho Falls 51, Century 14
Shelley 49, Canyon Ridge 0
Teton 38, Salmon 0
Firth 33, South Fremont 21
Grace 41, Watersprings 26