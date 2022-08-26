It's not for the weak hearted, but Lachlan Haacke has been there before.
Job title: Starting Varsity Quarterback, First Year.
It's a position that seemingly comes with a bubbling mix of nervousness, excitement, anticipation, maybe some doubt, maybe a little fear about the unknown, and, did we say, excitement.
A year ago, Haacke earned the starting quarterback job at Skyline, a program vying to repeat as 4A state champion. The junior helped lead the Grizzlies to another state title and is poised to do the same this year as a senior. He's already been rated a top-10 quarterback in the state by IdahoSports.com after passing for 2,368 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.
Up at Rigby, junior Luke Flowers is the new starting quarterback for a Trojan team also looking to add another state championship trophy.
Flowers has limited varsity experience, but will be tasked with leading one of the top 5A programs in the state.
Any advice from someone who's already been through that gauntlet?
"The most important thing to have is definitely confidence," Haacke said. "That's what I struggled with last year going into my junior year. At some points I didn't think I was good enough, but you can't have that type of mentality. You have to know you're the best."
Flowers, who backed up 5A Player of the Year Tiger Adolpho last year and led the Rigby junior varsity, has already opened some eyes after earning an offer from Arizona following a camp this summer.
He said the pressure associated with playing at Rigby is inherent and he's not planning to wilt.
"That's the standard for the program," he said. "(Playing with pressure) that's the choice you make."
Former Rigby quarterbacks Keegan Thompson and Adolpho are now at Idaho State and Weber State, respectively. They were both dual threats who kept defenses guessing.
Flowers noted Thompson and Adolpho had more designed run opportunities than he'll probably see, but he's ready for anything.
"He's pretty sharp and he knows the system and he makes good decisions," Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. "He hasn't been hit by varsity caliber players so that will be an eye-opener for him. Just getting him some reps will be helpful early on."
Haacke said he started feeling comfortable about halfway through last season after the Grizzlies started 1-3 and eventually turned things around on the way to the championship.
"You could see it all coming together and the dream coming through," he said.
Going into Year 2 as the starting quarterback, Haacke said he's more comfortable and confident.
"I read defenses better," he said. " Having a year under my belt really helps me see the field better and I'm able to see my guys open. I'm just better overall."
Both Rigby and Skyline have vibrant youth, junior high, and junior varsity programs that culminate with players essentially on the same page by the time they reach the varsity level.
Haacke said he's ready for his final season at Skyline.
"I expect a perfect season from me because that's what I shoot for," he said. "I want to be perfect, I want to win games, I want to win every game, and I want to get that state championship and that's going to take perfection."
Flowers, who moved from California to Rigby in the seventh grade, said he's ready for his new job as Starting Varsity Quarterback, First Year.
"That's been my goal," he said. "It's all been leading up to this moment."