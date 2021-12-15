The funny part about Tao Johnson and Paul Fitzgerald’s college signings is that when they committed to their schools, they had no idea what they were getting into — in the absolute best ways.
On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson signed with Utah, which just captured a Pac-12 title. Fitzgerald pledged to Utah State, which won the Mountain West championship. Thing is, Johnson committed back on Nov. 8 and Fitzgerald announced on Aug. 2 — long before the Utes and Aggies won their respective conferences.
“That’s crazy,” Johnson said. “It’s a plus. It’s cool to be able to say you’re going to play for the Pac-12 champs.”
“It’s going to be a high level of expectations. It’s straight business,” Fitzgerald said. “Nobody’s going to mess around.”
All that has set a promising backdrop for the Thunder Ridge seniors, who put pen to paper and made their college plans official at Wednesday’s ceremony at the high school.
It’s certainly been a long time coming for both. Johnson started at quarterback for the past two seasons, while Fitzgerald made a name for himself as a defensive end/tight end hybrid. Together, they helped the Titans make the school’s first playoff appearance last season.
Johnson’s recruitment started picking up in a weird way — in the spring. In May, he won the 5A state title in the 100-yard dash, and days later, Idaho State extended an offer. Montana State came calling a few weeks after that. It made sense — which college coach wouldn’t want the fastest kid in the state suiting up? — but for Johnson, it solidified what he had already suspected.
“If I was going to talk to some kids about making it to the next level, first thing I would say is be a dual-sport athlete,” Johnson said. “Track helped me so much. Every single coach I talked to asked for my basketball highlights. You learn so many things from other sports, new lessons that make you a better athlete.”
Still, he had his choice of a few schools. On top of offers from Idaho State and Montana State, Johnson also had offers from Chadron State, Eastern Washington, Washington State, Weber State and Virginia.
It begs the question: Why Utah?
“They just have a great culture,” said Johnson, who will play receiver for the Utes. “I have a great class with me — a bunch of brothers coming in. We’re going to be competitive, and we all have the same mindset coming in, fighting and working for everything. Just making noise.”
Fitzgerald took a more winding path to becoming an Aggie. That’s because he started as a Cougar.
Back in June, Fitzgerald went to a camp at BYU, where coaches liked him. They encouraged him to commit — right then and there. “It was just a weird way of how they recruited me,” Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald did commit, but he withdrew his pledge weeks later. That’s around when Utah State extended an offer. He felt better about that one, especially because he had time to think things through and make a decision he felt confident about.
“It’s awesome, honestly,” Fitzgerald said. “After the visit I took this weekend, it was meant to be. I’m ready to go.”
He’s already close to becoming an Aggie. Fitzgerald is graduating a semester early from Thunder Ridge, that way he’ll be able to join the team in January and participate in spring ball.
“I want to go play college ball. I love football,” Fitzgerald said. “So I don’t want to hang around. I want to go there and go play. After spring ball, I’ll be pretty much a veteran at that point. Just wanted to do that.”