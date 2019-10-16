Game of the week
Blackfoot at Idaho Falls could decide the 4A District 6 winner. The Broncos have won five straight games to move up to No. 2 in the current state media poll and would win the conference with a victory.
After a rough start, Idaho Falls has won three of its past four games to put itself in the postseason picture, but will have to finish strong, beginning with Friday’s game against Blackfoot (6-1, 3-0). The Tigers (3-4, 2-1) finish the regular-season next week with another tough matchup against Hillcrest.
Friday’s game is 7 p.m. at Ravsten Stadium. It features two of the area’s most prolific runners with Idaho Falls’ Spencer Moore and Blackfoot’s Teegan Thomas each carrying the load for their respective teams.
Rigby navigating an interesting schedule
The Trojans have won five straight since a season-opening loss at Coeur d’Alene. It’s a loss that’s likely kept Rigby from cracking the top-5 in the state media poll, but it hasn’t slowed the team from a potential 5A District 5-6 showdown with Highland in two weeks.
Rigby (5-1, 2-0) has piled up the wins against area 4A schools and gets another chance tonight when the Trojans face a Bonneville (2-5, 1-3) team that has seemingly been in every game, but come up short in close losses.
Rigby took care of Madison in its rivalry game two weeks ago, and defeated an outmanned Thunder Ridge team last week.
The Bees defense will be tested. Rigby comes in averaging more than 38 points per game.
Gaining fans
Perhaps the loudest cheering section at Friday’s big Nuclear Conference game between North Fremont and Firth will be the Ririe delegation.
Ririe, which has a bye this week, needs a North Fremont win in order to set up a potential championship game next week when the Bulldogs and Huskies play.
A win by Firth earns the Cougars the Nuclear title with one game remaining against West Jefferson. Firth would be 3-0 with head-to-head wins over North Fremont and Ririe.
Ririe coach Jim Newton said he expects to attend the game along with some coaches and players.
Getting back on track
South Fremont comes off two tough losses to Snake River and Marsh Valley but has its biggest game of the year this week when the Cougars take on state No. 1 Sugar-Salem.
It’s the 3A Mountain Rivers opener for South Fremont, and while any win in a three-team conference is huge, an upset of the Diggers could make the season for the Cougars (3-3).
Staying perfect
Lost Rivers and Prairie are the last unbeaten teams in 1A Division at 6-0, so it’s not surprising the two were tied atop this week’s media state poll.
Both have challenging conference games remaining, with Lost Rivers facing Raft River (5-1 overall) in two weeks. That game could decide the Snake River title.
Prairie still has to face Clearwater Valley and Kamiah, which enter the week 4-1 and 4-2, respectively.