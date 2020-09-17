Another Friday night, another easy game of the week pick.
Blackfoot, which moved into the No. 1 spot in the 4A state media poll, hosts Skyline, which was ranked No. 1 prior to last week’s loss at Rigby, the 5A defending state champion.
Does a loss to Rigby really mean much for Skyline, which appeared poised to challenge for the 4A District 6 title once again?
Probably not. The Grizzlies (2-1) dropped to No. 3 in the 4A state poll, but could right the ship with a win over the Broncos (3-0).
It’s the first conference game for both teams but the winner will definitely have the inside track on the conference title, although Hillcrest will have something to say about the that.
One matchup to watch could be the Blackfoot defense vs. Skyline’s host of offensive weapons. Rigby was able to contain the Grizzlies last week in a 47-22 loss. Blackfoot enters the game surrendering just 15 points per game.
South Fremont offense ready for another challenge
South Fremont has averaged more than 46 points on the way to a 3-0 start, but has played an early schedule heavy with 2A opponents. The 3A Cougars play their third 2A opponent in a row when they host Firth, which may be their strongest 2A opponent yet if not their strongest opponent overall. Firth (2-1) was No. 4 in this week’s state media poll.
South Fremont will be Firth’s first game against a 3A team this year. Last year South Fremont beat Firth 20-18 in a tight game.
Looking for some offense
The young Bonneville team has yet to score a rushing touchdown this year and looks to get some momentum against Madison, which is also winless on the season. Jacob Perez has thrown three touchdowns — to Jordan Robinson, Bryce Reeser and Branson Casper — and passed for 561 yards.
Defensively, the Bees have six players with double-figure tackles, led by RJ Woods with 27 and Xander Wolf with 24.
Sugar-Salem puts streak on the lineMarsh Valley at Sugar-Salem should be an interesting game. Both teams have been solid on the defensive end, but Marsh Valley has lost two straight, falling to good Teton and West Side teams. The Diggers come off a 27-14 win over Star Valley, Wyoming, the only team to beat them over the past two seasons.
Mackay update
The weekly check-in with the Miners has the team officially set to play a game Friday after being shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. They’ll get a good opening-night test against defending 1A Division I state champion Lighthouse, which is off to a 2-0 start.