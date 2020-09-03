Here’s what to watch for as Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off.
Rigby heads northThe last couple of times the Rigby football team headed north the Trojans had mixed results.
They head to Post Falls this week to face the 1-0 Trojans. Last year Rigby opened the season with a loss at Coeur d’Alene, but then ran the table all the way to the 5A state championship where they beat … Coeur d’Alene in the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Rigby comes off a 51-0 win over Box Elder (UT) where some newcomers, namely quarterback Tiger Adolpho (9 of 10 for 220 yards passing) shined in the opener.
8-man battleButte County remained No. 3 in the 1A Division I state media poll and takes on Dietrich in what could be the game of the week.
Dietrich is No. 2 in the 1A Divison II poll and features senior quarterback Brady Power, a second-team All-State selection a year ago. The Blue Devils’ only losses a year ago were to eventual state champion Lighthouse Christian and Carey. Butte County has some big-game experience as well, reaching the 1AD1 state title game a year ago as part of a co-op with Mackay.
Speaking of Mackay ...Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team has been sidelined and the school shut down until Sept. 8.
On Thursday, Eastern Idaho Public Health placed an Order of Restriction on Custer County, meaning every person is required to wear a face-covering in public, which includes at school when it resumes.
Mackay was originally scheduled to open its season Sept. 1, but the current schedule has the Miners starting their season Sept. 18 against Lighthouse Christian.
Russets on a role?Shelley snapped a 12-game losing streak with last week’s 33-19 win over Preston.
The Russets look to make it two straight when they host rival and former 3A foe Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers have dominated 3A since Shelley moved up to 4A, but the matchup still means a lot for both teams.
Shelley, which finished 0-8 a year ago, including a 40-0 loss to Sugar-Salem, looks for some redemption and a big shot of momentum before the conference season, and the Diggers, coming off a thrilling win over Century, are out to prove they’re still the team to beat despite losing a talented cast of characters to graduation.
Another defensive test for TitansThunder Ridge plays its third game of the season when the Titans head to Ravsten Stadium to play Skyline.
The Titans have surrendered 78 points in their two losses to good Highland and Blackfoot teams, and it won’t get any easier against the Grizzlies, who have multiple weapons on the offensive side.