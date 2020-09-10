The top game for Week 3 is an easy pick as Skyline, the new No. 1-ranked team in the state media 4A poll, heads up to defending 5A state champion Rigby.
Both teams are unbeaten at 2-0.
Rigby beat the Grizzlies 34-12 a year ago and rides a 13-game win streak into the matchup after holding off Post Falls 44-42 a week ago. After losing a talented class of players off of last year’s squad, the Trojans apparently haven’t missed a beat, tallying 95 points through the first two games.
The key to victory might be how well the Rigby defense can contain Skyline’s bounty of offensive weapons. The Trojans shut out Box Elder in their opener, but the 42 points surrendered last week was more than any game last year, with the exception of the double-overtime 57-56 state championship win over Coeur d’Alene.
Cougars looking offensive
South Fremont has totaled 90 points in its first two games with quarterback Kaimen Peebles leading the charge. The junior has averaged 266 yards passing and has seven touchdowns to just one interception.
Prior to the season, coach Chad Hill said he expected a quicker passing attack with multiple weapons.
So far, Dallin Orme has been the go-to receiver with 251 yards and three touchdowns. Bridger Poulson has two touchdowns and two other players have one.
The Cougars host Aberdeen, which is also 2-0.
New 5A rivalry brewing?
It should be an interesting meeting between Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge on Friday.
It’s the Tigers’ first 5A District 5-6 game since moving up from 4A, and both teams are looking for their first win of the season.
Could this be the first game of an in-town rivalry?
That might take a few years to develop and would have a long way to go to match the level of intensity of the I.F. vs. Skyline Emotion Bowl, but most rivalry games tend to be entertaining.
Bragging rights in BlackfootThe battle of Blackfoot takes place Friday when Snake River hosts Blackfoot.
The Broncos are 2-0 and look like they’re poised to challenge for another 4A District 6 title with a balanced offense and a defense that has allowed just 27 points so far this season.
The 3A District 5 Panthers are trying to get on track after starting the season 0-2, including a 34-0 loss to defending 2A state champ West Side a week ago.
Blackfoot has already racked up impressive wins over 5A teams Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls.
Miners back on the field
Finally some good news for the Mackay team after the Miners had been shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns: The team is back practicing and opens the season next week vs. Lighthouse Christian.